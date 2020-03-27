The Zoe Report
The 12 Work-From-Home Shoes That Are Available Now On Shopbop

By Dale Arden Chong
It’s probably safe to say your work wardrobe has taken a turn for the comfier side. Whether you still have video meetings to attend or you want to put yourself in a more professional mindset with a put-together outfit, odds are the ensembles you’re wearing for your at-home office are ones you want to spend all day in. That said, if you want a simple way to give your cozy outfits a touch of polish while you spend more time in your home-turned-office, there are plenty of work-from-home shoes at Shopbop that are so chic and comfortable, you’ll wonder where they were this entire time.

As you settle into this new, commute-free routine, chances are you’ve opted to forego shoes altogether. But just in case you’re the type of person who likes a pair of shoes to wear as you pad around the house — whether they’re plush slippers, simple loafers, or another comfortable style — Shopbop is teeming with stylish options that will fall seamlessly in line with your wardrobe — work-from-home wardrobe or not — guaranteed.

From effortlessly cool two-strap sandals you’ll want to take for a quick moment of fresh air to polished flats for the minutes spent in front of your laptop, scroll down to see the chicest work-from-home shoes at Shopbop below.

Maura Woven Leather Ballet Flats

$295
Loeffler Randall

Style these with a pair of loose linen trousers when you have your company video chats.

Greg Sandals

$495
Brother Vellies

Need to add a festive touch to your looks? These Brother Vellies sandals will do the trick.

Robin Sandals

$230
See By Chloé

The low platform heel and lug sole give this at-home shoe an elevated touch.

Patio Loafers

$488
Maryam Nassir Zadeh

Simply put, these are not your everyday flats. Wear them with wide-leg knit pants for a cool work-from-home ensemble.

Kalina Slipper Slide Sandals

$125
Vince

If you can't stay away from the ultra-comfortable aesthetic, opt for these slipper slide sandals.

Jada Flat Sandals

$595
Malone Souliers

A cool mule like this style from Malone Souliers is perfect for slipping on and off at your desk.

Gemma Mules

$98
Madewell

Throw these on when you want an easy option for your at-home looks, and then wear them out when you need some fresh air.

Makena Sandals

$295
Ulla Johnson

The colorful crochet details will add a chic spring detail to every outfit while you're working from home.

Daphne Ballet Flats

$159
Senso

When in doubt, you can't go wrong with a simple flat that hugs the foot, and this timeless option will go perfectly with dark gray joggers.

Must Have Flats

$475
Marion Parke

You can never go wrong with leopard print — even when you're working from home.

Classic Loafers

$295
Mansur Gavriel

These simple loafers will be a staple in your wardrobe, no matter the setting.

Ancient Greek Sandals

$230
Ancient Greek Sandals

For those of you looking for a simple option to wear at a moment's notice, Ancient Greek Sandals is the brand to wear.