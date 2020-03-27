It’s probably safe to say your work wardrobe has taken a turn for the comfier side. Whether you still have video meetings to attend or you want to put yourself in a more professional mindset with a put-together outfit, odds are the ensembles you’re wearing for your at-home office are ones you want to spend all day in. That said, if you want a simple way to give your cozy outfits a touch of polish while you spend more time in your home-turned-office, there are plenty of work-from-home shoes at Shopbop that are so chic and comfortable, you’ll wonder where they were this entire time.

As you settle into this new, commute-free routine, chances are you’ve opted to forego shoes altogether. But just in case you’re the type of person who likes a pair of shoes to wear as you pad around the house — whether they’re plush slippers, simple loafers, or another comfortable style — Shopbop is teeming with stylish options that will fall seamlessly in line with your wardrobe — work-from-home wardrobe or not — guaranteed.

From effortlessly cool two-strap sandals you’ll want to take for a quick moment of fresh air to polished flats for the minutes spent in front of your laptop, scroll down to see the chicest work-from-home shoes at Shopbop below.

Maura Woven Leather Ballet Flats Maura Woven Leather Ballet Flats $295 Loeffler Randall Style these with a pair of loose linen trousers when you have your company video chats. see on shopbop