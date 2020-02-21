With beach season right around the corner, Target's swimsuit sale is the perfect place to round out your bikini collection. The fan-favorite retailer has dozens of its own brands (Kona Sol, Shade & Shore, Xhilaration and All in Motion, to name a few), and their styles are decidedly on trend. Target's swim always checks in at an unrivaled price point, and their current sale is their biggest steal of the year. Through Saturday, Feb. 22, shoppers can take advantage of their BOGO 50% off sale, which includes dozens of pieces that are easy to organically integrate into your resort wardrobe.

Their rounded-out inventory includes the surfer styles, fruit prints, and mesh cuts that dominated swim week last year, with subtle updates to meet 2020's latest trends. Take, for example, Shade & Shore's black mesh bikini. It includes an asymmetrical neckline, which popularized quickly for its ease of adding dimensionality to the look. Xhilaration also draws on 2020's viral tie dye trend, offering a ribbed two-piece set in a square cut. Their floral, front-tying bandeau is reminiscent of the fad scarf-shirt look that took over Instagram last summer. All of their collections use durable fabrics that are sure to withstand multiple washes, making for worry-free wear that's perfect for everything on your schedule this summer.

Courtesy of Target Courtesy of Target

The sale doesn't stop there — savings extend to coverups as well, including sarongs, jumpsuits, and dresses. Their crocheted styles are sure to pair seamlessly with any of your basket bags (and come in various cuts, too). Their drawstring, keyhole-back cover up (by Cover 2 Cover) allows the colors of your swimsuit to peek through, so it's best to wear something resplendent underneath. Some pieces even double as everyday garments, like Sunn Lab's leopard print, backless dress, which could be worn around the city with a pair of lug sole platform boots and a leather jacket on warmer spring days.

Everything they have in store is super versatile; so no matter what you're in the market for, Target has those forever essentials that are sure to fill out your warm-weather rotation. Ahead, shop TZR's edit of the best looks (including aforementioned pieces).