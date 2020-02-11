Planning for a trip can be a lot of work. So much so, that it's actually quite easy to forget the seemingly smaller things — like the luggage you'll be bringing along. And while luxury travel wear is often an investment, Target's new luggage brand is here to ensure shoppers get quality pieces at an attainable price point. Complete with everything from checked and carry-on suitcases, to totes and duffle bags, the 40-piece collection has pretty much covered all your bases.

Available now in stores, Open Story's luggage collection was engineered by Target’s best-in-class design team to create high-functioning pieces with so much flair that no one will guess you got from the fan-favorite retailer. So when you'r stocking up on any last-minute toiletries be sure to take a look at the latest offering of luggage too, to ensure your collection isn't missing anything.

The lineup is priced between $19.99 and $179.99 and comes in an array of neutral colors that will compliment even the most minimal of aesthetics. And not only is each piece super chic, they're also packed with high-end components that are on par with what you'd find in all your go-to travel brands. These signature details include built-in USB ports that are perfect for on-the-go charging, reliable spinning wheels, and zipped expandable compartments that provide 20 percent more storage room — meaning you don't have to leave anything behind for lack of space.

COURTESY OF TARGET COURTESY OF TARGET

“Our guests find a lot of joy in traveling, and we’re thrilled that our new luggage owned brand offers them a high-quality assortment at Target-only prices, helping us fill a white space within the category," said Julie Guggemos, Target's Senior Vice President and Chief Design Officer.

If you prefer a hard-shell suitcase, Open Story's hard metal luggage is a great option. Luxe suitcases aside, there's also a hard shell travel wallet that fits cards, currency, passports, and pens and is guaranteed to be your new favorite travel accomplice. Plus, it's super elevated design is a perfect match for just about any carry on.

COURTESY OF TARGET

Whether you're big on traveling or take a trip only when necessary, there's no arguing that good luggage makes a world of a difference. While the collection is available for purchase exclusively in Target stores, come Feb. 13 you'll be able to shop the full assortment online, too.