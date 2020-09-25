The pregnancy glow is real — no longer just contrived for the This Is Us storyline — for Mandy Moore, who announced on Thursday that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith are expecting. But it isn't just increased hormone levels to thank for the actor's exceptionally radiant complexion; it's also the ritualistic SPF. Supergoop!'s currently running Friends & Family Sale features her favorite.

In a 2018 interview with Redbook, Moore said she feels most beautiful when she's taking care of herself. "Getting enough sleep, working out, taking a bath, and eating well are all so important," she said, later suggesting that skin care falls into that category, too. And it's during this interview that she shouts out her go-to, the "non-negotiable step" that moonlights as her makeup primer, she said.

It was, of course, Supergoop!'s Unseen SPF 40 (also a favorite of Olivia Culpo's and Lucy Hale's), which happens to currently be on sale. The brand's annual Friends & Family event offers 20 percent off all orders with the code FALL20, valid now through September 29.

What, you think it's cheeky for a sunscreen brand to mark down prices after summer? While UVB rays may indeed weaken come fall, UVA rays maintain their power throughout the season, so don't go brushing off your daily SPF just yet. Or ever. Make sure your reserve is fully stocked with Supergoop!'s hero products, ahead.

