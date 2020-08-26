Exfoliating has come a long way since apricot scrubs and painful in-office peels. While the latter are still viable options, the bar is higher now, and there's an expectation for products that provide an invisible kind of exfoliating — one that doesn't cause red, irritated skin and requires zero downtime for never-ending rounds of peeling. A recent drop making moves in this category is Summer Fridays' Soft Reset AHA Exfoliating Solution, a nightly treatment that perfectly fills a gap in the brand's line of products.

Though, yes, there are already plenty of exfoliants on the market, this particular solution harnesses the power of specific ingredients without allowing them to go overboard and strip your skin. Clean by Sephora's standards, the new formula contains three key ingredients which contribute to its softening and resurfacing abilities. A form of vitamin B3 — niacinamide — is one, which minimizes the look of pores and helps clarify your complexion. The other two are alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs), glycolic and lactic, that provide major exfoliation by increasing cell turnover and sloughing off dead skin, leaving you with smoother texture.

Courtesy of Summer Fridays

This complementary mix of acids was the end goal for the brand. "We wanted to create a holy grail treatment that has both lactic and glycolic acid. Not only does Soft Reset have two incredible acids, but we also included one of our favorite ingredients — niacinamide. The combination of these three exfoliate, soften, and help to refine skin’s texture — which was a huge skincare concern from our community!" Summer Friday co-founders Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland tell TZR in an email.

Topped up with 16 percent of these acids, the liquid packs a powerful punch — yet it still remains gentle. Most exfoliants need to be used sparingly or at least with a day or two between application, but because this formula is cushioned with aloe vera and hyaluronic acid, it's possible to use the solution every night (though if you have extra-sensitive skin, you will want to slowly build up to daily use first). Hewitt and Gores Ireland recommend using it between cleansing and moisturizing in the evening. Simply saturate a cotton pad, swipe all over your face (avoiding the eyes), and let it get to work.

As of today, you can purchase a bottle for $54 on Summer Fridays' website and on Sephora's app; starting Aug. 27, it'll be available online at Sephora and in stores starting Oct. 2. Or, keep scrolling to see the new launch for yourself, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.