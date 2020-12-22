Though open kitchen shelves are a controversial choice in the design world, that doesn't make them any less popular. Some of the buzziest names in interiors, including Athena Calderone of EyeSwoon and interior designer Leanne Ford, have wholeheartedly embraced the trend many times over, not to mention the fact that they're practically a certified Instagram staple. But though they seem to be here to stay, that doesn't make styling open kitchen shelves any less tricky — which is why The Zoe Report scoured the social media accounts of celebrities — yet another group that's a proponent of this look — to gather some tips.

Luckily, they seriously delivered. From Victoria Beckham's sleek, moody kitchen to Martha Stewart's traditional, cozy space, there's an aesthetic for every type of style in the list ahead, plus exactly how to copy the look when it comes to your own confounding shelving area. So whether you're looking for ways to declutter your space or attempting to style open shelves for the very first time, there are four celebrity-approved ways to help you get started, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Styling Tip For Open Kitchen Shelves: Get Repetitive

Going for a sleek look à la Beckham? Instead of alternating between different materials and dishes, just stick with one type for each shelf. In her own kitchen, the interior designer chose to display clear stemware on top and anchored the bottom shelves with stacks of white dishes at varying heights, but you could emulate this aesthetic with more colorful pieces or even different kinds of items, like cookware.

Styling Tip For Open Kitchen Shelves: Invest In Beautiful Dishes

According to Martha Stewart, if you're going to display your dishes, make sure they're stunning. Here, she lined up several pieces of rustic stoneware that feature similar colors and patterns for a cohesive look that doesn't feel too precious. For slightly more visual interest, you can also follow her lead and line up wooden cutting boards behind them.

Styling Tip For Open Kitchen Shelves: Stick With Neutrals

To keep your minimalist kitchen minimal, take notes from Cameron Diaz's black-and-white space. The actor and Avaline co-founder went as simple as it gets with her open kitchen shelving, opting for an entirely neutral color scheme in the small sets of dishes she chose to display.

Styling Tip For Open Kitchen Shelves: Don't Just Use Dishes

Using only dishes on your kitchen shelves can look great, but if that feels too boring for you, copy Chrissy Teigen and add in some decor items from your home. Something like a selection of cookbooks will ensure it doesn't feel like you're straying too outside the cooking theme, while still adding a new visual element to all the ceramics and glassware displayed.