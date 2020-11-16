Wielding liquid eyeliner is difficult, even on a good day. The average formula can be anywhere from far too runny to completely dried-out, while one wrong move from an applicator tip can lead you to creating a much larger wing that previously intended. So, the Nov. 8 debut of the new Stila Stay All Day Dual-Ended Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner — featuring two uniquely shaped liner tips on either side of the pen — may have you feeling completely intimidated.

But if that's the case, just know there's a reason why Stila elevated the best-selling liner, and this includes perks for those still working to get the hang of their own cat-eye. You may take one look at the $28 liner and imagine using the original Stay All Day liner tip and the Micro Tip on two separate occasions when, really, combining them offers up stellar results.

"The original tip is going to give you definition and intensity while the Micro Tip is going to give you precision and control," Stila Global Beauty Director and Head of Artistry, Charlie Riddle, tells TZR via email. "Creating a graphic eye now is so much easier with a dual tip, without having to keep reaching for makeup remover and Q-tips. The Micro Tip really allows you to create thin graphic strokes where you wouldn’t be able to with just the original."

And yes, you can use the liner for a casual look, rather than full-on, high-stakes glam. "For an everyday, go-to liner look, I like to start with the Micro Tip side on the inner corner of the eye and start defining along the lash line," explains Riddle. "Once you hit the start of the eyeball, switch over to the other side for added intensity towards the center. Once you reach the end of the eyes, switch back to the Micro Tip side for more control angling out to finish the line."

The formula itself is also a major selling point for the new liner duo. The original Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner is a veritable cult favorite — it has more than 7,400 perfect reviews at Sephora, and is known for never budging once it's dried down. The new dual-ended liner features the waterproof formula in Intense Black, too, a matte black that'll satisfy anyone who loves deep, dark pigment.

Shop the new Stay All Day Dual-Ended Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner exclusively on Sephora.com, ahead.

