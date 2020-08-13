As they say, great things come in small packages — but even greater things come early. Think: opening a present a few days before your birthday, finding a sale before it's even announced by the store, or the fact that Sol de Janeiro's upcoming product is already shoppable online. You just need to know where to look. Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Kiss Tinted Cupuaçu Lip Butter officially launches on Aug. 18, but at the moment, the colorful lip butter is available for presale on the beauty and body-care brand's website.

Sound familiar? The new $20 treatment shares the Brazilian Kiss Cupuaçu Lip Butter's formula, adding in three sheer shades. "Brazilian Kiss Tinted Cupuaçu Lip Butter is our second venture [into color cosmetics], after having debuted into the color category with our hydrating and skin-softening GlowMotion Glow Oils," Camila Pierotti, Sol de Janeiro founding partner, exclusively tells The Zoe Report via email. "As a body-care brand, our primary focus will always be treatment products that celebrate and nourish your skin. When formulating Tinted Brazilian Kiss, we wanted to make sure we created a product that hydrates and pampers lips as effectively as our Brazilian Kiss Cupuaçu Lip Butter, but that was also fun."

Courtesy of Sol de Janeiro

This joie de vivre circles back to the soul of Sol de Janeiro, since the brand "is inspired by the playfulness of Brazilian beauty," notes Pierotti. "We carefully crafted shades that are beautifully wearable, with a sheer hint of color that will make everyone's lips irresistibly kissable." Three shades are available — Keep It Rio, Teeny Bikini, and Sol Mate — and range from a rose-beige and brighter coral to a deep burgundy. Each tinted Brazilian Kiss lip butter is formulated with what Sol de Janeiro calls its "Brazilian Beauty Blend" blend, as well: "Nourishing cupuaçu butter, antioxidant-rich açaí, and conditioning coconut oil to transform dry, rough lips to be cushiony soft," explains Pierotti.

Courtesy of Sol de Janeiro

But die-hard Sol de Janeiro fans know that the scent is just as important — and yes, there is a fragrance to the lip butters. Just a subtler one than, say, the brand's cult-favorite body cream. "Inspired by the Brazilian favorite doce de leite, it’s a lightly scented version of our original Brazilian Kiss Cupuaçu Lip Butter. We love to play with gourmand notes in our scent formulation and this launch is no different," says Pierotti. "Tinted Brazilian Kiss has hints of sweet and caramelized notes that are a tempting treat on the lips."

Moisturizing formula? A pop of color? A little bit of yummy scent? Check, check, and check. Ahead, the new Brazilian Kiss Tinted Cupuacu Lip Butters from Sol de Janeiro.

