Rolla's, the cult vintage brand that's all over Instagram, has officially launched their most nostalgic line yet. Model Sofia Richie's new denim collection with the brand (which goes live on Sunday, Feb. 23) puts a modern spin on classic styles from the '90s, and the styles are as chic as you'd expect. Centered around denim but extending to rosy blouses and crewneck sweaters, the 12-piece capsule will be available across retailers, including Revolve, Free People, and ShopBop. Each of the garments shares a stripped down, authentic look and feel, which is a quintessential part of Richie's famed personal style.

If you've been checking Instagram this month, you've likely come across the viral blue jean-clad shots from the campaign, which should be used to source styling inspiration from. Richie was photographed in the brand's white sweatshirt, which comes in a relaxed long-sleeved fit with the vintage "ROLLA'S" logo stretched across its chest. To match the royal blue lettering, she slipped on the (very on-trend) Straight Daria Blue Organic jeans and a pair of strappy white sandals. The super-nostalgic crewneck alone has tons of styling options—it can be tucked into a paper-bag skirt with a pair of lug sole boots, or thrown over a bikini for a day at the beach. For an evening-centric look, pair with biker shorts and a wrap belt to totally transform the piece to night.

Another denim trend that's seen in the collection is the ultra-wide flare jean, which is available in two color-ways. The Karen Blue pair was styled with the brand's Tomboy tee, which packed a major punch of nostalgia. Because of its innumerable styling options, the pant certainly deserves a closer look — whether for a summer Friday or date night, the pant's shape creates a long-legged silhouette on all who wear them, making them likely to be a closet favorite. Lastly, you should grab the sundress from the collaboration on your way out — the piece can be styled with a pair of espadrilles in the summer, or knee-high combat boots all year long.

No matter what you're in the market for, head to one of the *several* stockists carrying the line, and browse the major points of interest below.