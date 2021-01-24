According to Pinterest, "skinimalism" is in for 2021. What does this mean? "It’s the end of the caked-on makeup look. Pinners will embrace slow beauty and let their natural skin texture shine through. This new 'effortlessly chic' routine is simple and sustainable," the company predicted in its end-of-year report. In practice, "skinimalism" means people are searching for terms like "how to get naturally glowing skin," "face yoga exercises," "homemade skin care," and "natural everyday makeup."

People are interpreting the term, and the ensuing changes to beauty routines in a number of ways. If you've been looking to pare back your skin care routine and focus on the essentials, embrace multi-tasking products, or just generally simplify, skinimalism is for you. If you've been working on ditching the filters and full-coverage foundation, and embracing your complexion regardless of perfectly natural imperfections, it's for you, too. If you want to try your hand at DIY face masks, or minimal makeup — it's for you, too.

"I see "skinimalism" as a backlash against the face tuning and filtering that is running rampant on social media," New York City-based, board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Joshua Zeichner tells TZR in an email, adding, "I think it is a good thing because the trend is bringing reality back to skin care. The idea is not to use excessive products and not to hide or alter your natural skin. It is a positive movement focusing on skin health and embracing the skin you're in. With a less-is-more approach, you can give your skin what it needs without worrying about hiding any flaws. We all have flaws in our skin — even the celebrities and even the dermatologists," he says.

The best skin care essentials and multitasking products below.

