At this point, you know styles of Gigi, Kendall, Bella, Hailey, and Kaia forward and backward as if they were your own. Naturally, with their ties to the industry and keen insight on the latest trends to surface, everything they wear seems to be the beginning of a movement. That said, with every generation there’s a new guard of fashion-forward It girls on the rise — and there’s no doubt they’ll be the trendsetters to watch next. Skai Jackson has proven that with her Fendi bag, which goes effortlessly with her summer ensemble.

You may not be familiar with Skai Jackson just yet, but it’s clear that the 18-year-old actor is a fashion icon in the making. The Bunk’d star was spotted in Malibu at lunch with a friend on July 29 wearing a classic warm-weather outfit featuring a white off-the-shoulder mini dress with ruffle details, understated jewelry, and minimalist-approved strappy snake print sandals. Following social distance protocols, the young star also wore a black mask that read, “Do Not Disturb.” There’s no argument that Jackson’s sweet and simple look showcases her natural taste for fashion. However, it was her Mon Tresor bucket bag from Fendi — which is available for $1,890 — that gave her overall look a sophisticated polish.

NYP Photography/ShotByJuliann / BACKGRID

If Jackson’s Fendi bag is any indication, the Italian fashion house is about to have a major moment. The luxury label just launched its latest campaign, which featured artists Chloe x Halle. The musical duo had complete control over the creative vision — meaning they built their own team to create the campaign imagery and other visuals — for the latest episode of the brand’s #MeandMyPeekaboo series. Fendi’s decision to let these iconic sisters take the reins (a first for the brand) proves that it’s looking forward to the next generation of talent to tell its story through their eyes.

Judging from the way Jackson was casually sporting the brand for her latest outing — along with the #MeAndMyPeekaboo episode featuring Chloe x Halle — it’s clear to see that this luxury label is setting itself up to be one that transcends any generation.

Scroll down to shop Jackson’s everyday bucket bag below.