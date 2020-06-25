As 2020 transitions to the warmest part of the year, it’s safe to say that summer vibes are finally catching on — even if you’re keeping ventures outside of the house to a minimum. Over the past few months, fashion lovers of all types have turned to their most comfortable pieces, whether it be an airy dress or cozy sweats. But judging by the influx of tie-dye, well, everything, they’ve also added pieces that feel more playful and nostalgic to their closet. These pieces evoke the free spirit synonymous warm-weather season. And now that the FENDI California Sky collection has launched, you can add a luxury take on the trend to your wardrobe for summer.

To capture the laidback spirit of California, FENDI teamed up with Los Angeles-based contemporary artist Joshua Vides to create its latest collection. Vides — who is known for his unique black and white marker-style art — gave his signature cartoon-like touch to a range of women’s, men’s, and children’s ready-to-wear pieces from the Italian fashion house. Translated for FENDI’s pre-Fall 2020 collection, the black and white strokes of Vides' art — accompanied by accents of pale blue and lavender — outline the seams and edges of each piece, while also providing a doodle-like effect to classic motifs like the FENDI logo and floral prints.

The illustrated 3D effect on FENDI’s new collection feels both whimsical and cool, making it a chic option for summer. Any of the pieces from the brand’s California Sky collection will no doubt make a statement, but if you want something that veers on the more classic side, opt for the Dress, $4,200. You can also get an updated take on the classic button-down shirt with the Shirt, $1,290. Style it with a simple pair of jeans or with FENDI’s $1,190 Skirt.

Of course, if you want an unexpected accessory to accent your ensembles, the $2,980 Baguette will quickly become one of your go-to styles for the season. And in case you prefer to invest in a pair of shoes, you won’t go wrong with the label’s Slingbacks, which are available for $1,100.

Scroll down to see more of the California Sky collection from FENDI below.