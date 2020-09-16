At any Halloween party, it's easy to pick out those who go all out with fake blood, frosted contact lenses, and surreal costumes and those who annually rely on a pair of black cat ears. The same can be applied to manicures: not everyone is interested painting pumpkins or mini skulls on their nails. For those who tend to opt for something a little less in-your-face festive, Shay Mitchell's ombré nails can easily serve as inspiration for a sophisticated take on your usual haunted manicure.

Painted by celebrity nail artist Chaun Legend, Mitchell shared a beautiful Instagram photo featuring the new coat of polish on her almond-shaped nails — an edgy black-to-red ombré. While it wasn't specifically painted on for the upcoming holiday (that we know of), it was still impressively fitting and wouldn't look out of place on Oct. 31.

The rest of her look was very Hollywood glam, with matching red lipstick courtesy of makeup artist Ash Holm, and shiny waves molded by hairstylist Jesus Guerrero. Stunning? Of course, but also notably adaptable for Halloween — whether that be a Disney princess (with a zombie twist?) or just a super-stylish take on that ultra-reliable black cat costume.

Mitchell's gradient nails (and entire look, really) are one undeniably chic option, but it's not the only celebrity-inspired look you can experiment with on the spookiest night of the year. A recent Instagram post from Cardi B featured the rapper in a bubble bath with extremely long, red stiletto-shaped nails. As brilliant as they are, they can be interpreted as an equally eerie choice for fall festivities, too.

But if you want something even more simple, Jessie J's black lacquer could be ideal, or, for just a touch of Jack-o'-lantern, you could copy the orange mani manicurist Queenie Nguyen did for Camila Coelho.

No matter what you pick, you can ramp up your Halloween mani prep by shopping for products similar to the ones Mitchell is wearing, below.

