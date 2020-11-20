There are very few things that the entire beauty community pays attention to at once. And while the constant news cycle is half the fun of the industry, leave it to Sephora to announce an event that not only catches everyone's attention, but holds it. On Nov. 20, the beauty retailer revealed the upcoming arrival of the new Sephorathon event at Sephora. Part sale, part Beauty Insider perk, the just-unveiled event is a first for the brand, and will offer shoppers four different ways to pick up a new skin care, makeup, or haircare product while saving on it, too.

The entire event begins on Dec. 3 with the Dollar Savings Offer, which gives members of Sephora's Beauty Insider program a one-time promo code applicable both in-store and online until Dec. 9. Those at the free-to-join Insider tier will receive $15 off any order of $75, while VIB will save $20 and Rouge members will save $25. Just use the code 2020SAVE to unlock the single-use promo.

Once that wraps up, the Point Multiplier Event begins Dec. 10, running until Dec. 16. Use the promo code BIGPOINTS to receive additional Beauty Insider points depending on your tier within the membership system: Insiders will receive two times the standard points, VIB will receive three, and Rouge will get a whopping four times the regular points per dollar.

And then there's Super Saturday, which kicks off on Dec. 18. Beauty Insider members will be entered to win a digital Sephora gift card — worth either $100 or $10 — by shopping in-store or online. In-store shoppers can scan QR codes displayed on surrounding signage, which will prompt them to sign up for the Beauty Insider program as well as play a quick (and simple) game to determine if they're a winner. A similar game will be available online for shoppers who choose to go the digital route. (FYI, you can only play once!)

Finally, after all is said and done, the Sephorathon Sale on Sale begins. It's as good as it sounds: Beauty Insider members will receive an additional 20% off sale products for the entire rest of the month. VIB and Rouge members can use the promo code SAVEFIRST to unlock it early (Dec. 20 through Dec. 25) while all Beauty Insider members can shop it from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 using MAJORSALE.

So, you'll be starting the new year with some new products to play around with, and a bit of leftover cash in your wallet. Shop the Sephorathon event when it starts Dec. 3.