Fourth of July might be over for the year, but Sephora's Fourth of July sale is still swinging. Unveiled on the beauty retailer's Instagram page over the holiday weekend, the three-day sale doesn't wrap up until July 6. According to the IG post, Sephora is offering up to 50 percent off select products until then — and this includes discounts on brands like Pat McGrath Labs, Fenty Beauty, and Anastasia Beverly Hills.
Two products that I use in my own makeup routine are included in the sale, too: Kosas' 10-Second Liquid Eyeshadow and Milk Makeup's Blur + Set Matte Loose Setting Powder. The former is — and I don't say this lightly — one of my favorite eyeshadow formulas in existence. The water-based formula applies like a serum but stays put like traditional makeup, and can be buffed out with just your fingertip or applied like liner using the doe-foot applicator. It's marked down from $28 to $14 with six shades still in stock, including the super cool true blue, Nitrogen.
The setting powder, discounted to $20 from $29, became my go-to when the temperatures hit 90 degrees outside. I use a ton of creamy, hydrating complexion products, and the talc-free powder keeps my face on my face when it's hot and humid (and I'm wearing a mask). The slightly tinted — but still translucent — shade also mimics the look of my actual skin tone, and doesn't leave a ghostly pallor behind.
Looking for even more finds? There are more than 600 products currently marked down for Sephora's holiday sale — so make sure you get your shopping cart stocked and checked out before the end of the day on July 6. Ahead, seven deals from the Fourth of July event you should consider first.
Fenty Beauty's Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick is known for its super-soft texture, slender packaging, and rainbow-inspired shade range. Snag the shade Spanked — a deep and dusty rose — on sale for $12.50 if you're not quite ready for the green or lilac hues.
Typically retailing at $25 a pop, Pat McGrath Labs' eyeshadow singles are marked down to only $12.50 — an eye-catching price for the makeup artist's splurge-worthy formula. No wonder only two shades are left in stock.
Give GLAMGLOW's unique clarifying treatment a whirl if you typically steer clear of oils. It's formulated with salicylic acid and charcoal, two ingredients known for creating positive results for acne-prone skin. Oh, and it's on sale for only $19, so there's that, too.
Struggling with keeping your makeup intact as summer heats up and face-mask season continues on? Sweep on this silicone- and talc-free powder from Milk Makeup, on sale for $20. It features a clever, travel-friendly screen that keeps the ultra-fine powder from exploding all over the moment you open it up.
Kosas' 10-Second Liquid Eyeshadow *will* change your life — or at least how you do your eye makeup. Discounted to $14 per shade, the water-based formula can be applied with the doe-foot, then smudged with your fingertip for a subtler finish. It's easy, foolproof, and (best of all) so pretty.
Don't underestimate this classic bullet lipstick. On sale for $15.50 per shade, Make Up For Ever's intensely pigmented lip color swipes on near opaque with just one pass.