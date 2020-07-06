Fourth of July might be over for the year, but Sephora's Fourth of July sale is still swinging. Unveiled on the beauty retailer's Instagram page over the holiday weekend, the three-day sale doesn't wrap up until July 6. According to the IG post, Sephora is offering up to 50 percent off select products until then — and this includes discounts on brands like Pat McGrath Labs, Fenty Beauty, and Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Two products that I use in my own makeup routine are included in the sale, too: Kosas' 10-Second Liquid Eyeshadow and Milk Makeup's Blur + Set Matte Loose Setting Powder. The former is — and I don't say this lightly — one of my favorite eyeshadow formulas in existence. The water-based formula applies like a serum but stays put like traditional makeup, and can be buffed out with just your fingertip or applied like liner using the doe-foot applicator. It's marked down from $28 to $14 with six shades still in stock, including the super cool true blue, Nitrogen.

The setting powder, discounted to $20 from $29, became my go-to when the temperatures hit 90 degrees outside. I use a ton of creamy, hydrating complexion products, and the talc-free powder keeps my face on my face when it's hot and humid (and I'm wearing a mask). The slightly tinted — but still translucent — shade also mimics the look of my actual skin tone, and doesn't leave a ghostly pallor behind.

Looking for even more finds? There are more than 600 products currently marked down for Sephora's holiday sale — so make sure you get your shopping cart stocked and checked out before the end of the day on July 6. Ahead, seven deals from the Fourth of July event you should consider first.

