Sustainability is the topic on everyone's mind and Saoirse Ronan's 2020 Oscars dress proves that even the most opulent of nights is an opportunity to make more conscious decisions. Celebrities are just like you, and have decided to commit to more environmentally friendly fashion choices. And when it comes to red-carpet fashion, the Little Women nominee for Best Actress proves it's a lot easier to accomplish than you'd think.

Ronan arrived to the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles wearing a peplum Gucci gown. While it's the lilac satin moire skirt that really stood out, turn your attention to the classic black fabric, as it was repurposed from another of the actor's recent red carpet moments, that was just as good. As you might remember, the actor wore a duchess satin black gown to the BAFTAs last weekend, which was equal parts classic and chic. So it comes as no surprise that her look for the biggest night in Hollywood is just as memorable.

Continue on to see the standout look from the night.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images

This fun fact is actually one of a slew of similar sentiments. Sustainability was definitely at top of mind Sun. night, with Joaquin Phoenix famously recycling his Stella McCartney suit from the 2020 Golden Globes, where he won the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture. Booksmart actor Kaitlyn Dever also took steps for greener fashion choices, wearing a "completely sustainable dress made by Louis Vuitton," according to her red carpet interview with E!. "With fashion, I think you can maybe think a bit before you buy something brand new and I think you can support vintage ... and also look into the brands you're supporting," she said in the interview.

Speaking of vintage, which is another way to promote sustainable fashion, many actors chose this route to be kinder to the planet. Margot Robbie arrived in a stunning vintage Chanel gown with brilliant diamond embellishment, proving "something old" can be something unforgettable.

As you can see, there are many facets to sustainability, and plenty of them were seen at the Oscars. Here's hoping this trend continues with gusto in the years to come.