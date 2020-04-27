Lipstick fan or not, the dry, peeling lips that come after a day of wearing it can't be sugar coated — and as gorgeous as a formula may be, the color payoff and chic look doesn't always outweigh the discomfort. This makes finding a lipstick that ticks all the boxes (e.g. highly pigmented, nourishing, long-lasting) next to impossible. Fortunately, the search for that lipstick might be over thanks to the April launch of Saint Jane's new Luxury Lip Cream, which features seven lipsticks, selling for $28 each, that strive to provide more than just good color.

Jumping on a gap in the market, Saint Jane determined that there was a need for a lipstick that actually nourishes your lips with a strong ingredient list to back the claim. "There wasn't a 100 percent clean luxury lipstick formulated with nutrient-rich ingredients like those you find in skincare and a high-color payoff on the market," says Casey Georgeson, founder of Saint Jane, in an email to The Zoe Report. "Every product I create is because I personally want to use it. I created Luxury Beauty Serum, our first product, because there wasn't a results-driven, 100 percent clean botanical face serum with high concentrations of CBD available. It is very much the same with lipstick."

Courtesy of Saint Jane

Saint Jane is already well known for its luxury, CBD-infused products like serums and lip glosses, and while that three-letter ingredient is currently a hot topic, you may not be well acquainted with CBG, a particular cannabinoid featured in the new lip creams. "CBG is most known for being the mother of all cannabinoids," says Georgeson. "It's the one that acts as the origin for all others, like THC and CBD ... Much like CBD, CBG has shown that it has antibacterial benefits and is rich in both antioxidants, omegas, and nutrients that help to nourish, deeply moisturize, and calm the delicate lip area." For extra nourishment, the brand also chose to include botanical oils commonly found in lip salves, like coconut, jojoba, and avocado.

Another aspect that sets the lipstick apart from others is the number of shades. While many lipstick lines feature 20+ colors, Georgeson decided to keep a cap on how many were created. "I find that a lot of shades can be overwhelming, so for the launch I kept the shade range to seven universally flattering, classic, and long-lasting botanical rich colors." she says. And classic, they are; the small range of colors doesn't stray far from the typical core lipstick palette, featuring a true red, pinks, and mauves.

As for Georgeson's favorite shade? "Hard to choose! But I'd say Halo or Divine are the ones I wear on a daily basis, even during shelter in place. They bring a little joy to my Zoom calls." And if you're still having trouble choosing one, the brand will be donating 100 percent of the proceeds from every sale of the shade Ritual to Lipstick Angels, an organization with a mission to "provide transformative wellness services to restore the dignity and self-esteem of patients with cancer and other chronic illness," according to its website — so you'll know you're doing a little good any time you purchase the color.

Readers should note that the regulations and data surrounding CBD are still developing. As such, the information contained in this post should not be construed as medical or legal advice. Always consult with your doctor before trying any substance or supplement.