Pre-summer planning might seem like a far-away concept, but even if we're still hanging in our homes throughout the next few months, there'll come a time where it's too hot to do so in sweats. (More likely, even, is that we'll get so sick of terry shorts and cotton tanks that we'll all take our couches in puff-sleeve tops and midi dresses.) And for the latter, Rouje's New summer collection has enough easy, goes-with-everything pieces that'll have you day-dreaming about beach-going at sunset or salty hair blowing with the windows down and music up, STAT.

If the French brand — by way of Parisian designer Jeanne Damas — is new to you, consider this an exciting introduction to a dreamy label that's sure to become a favorite. Rouje's French aesthetic offers a modern take on timeless femininity, on par with some other longstanding It girl-favorite brands like For Love & Lemons or Reformation. And the latest collection is full of dreamy pieces and dainty designs, like an updated iteration of its best-selling signature Gabin wrap dress.

Priced between $135 for a ribbed, mustard-colored body suit and $200 for the Gabin wrap dress, which comes in six neutral patterns, the collection is perfect for every summer moment. Other pieces include lacey crop tops, a silk midi skirt, and slinky sundresses. The expansive drop also introduces new additions to the beauty, shoes, and accessory categories, as well, with both espadrilles and ballet flats available in green and navy gingham.

Courtesy Of Rouje Courtesy Of Rouje Courtesy Of Rouje

If a floral midi dress and quaint cardigan is your uniform of choice this season — hey, it's a staple outfit for a reason — Rouje's summer collection has more than a few prints and cuts to choose from. Perhaps most notably, the Jojo Cardigan: a vintage-inspired sweater that'll transport you directly to Rue Cambon, what with its delicate embroidery and beading.

The drop also includes an exciting update to its beauty selections. Its well-reviewed lip palette gets a romantic new addition with the Passion color-way, which features four new shades in a weighted solid-gold compact for a beauty accessory that's as equally stunning as the clothes you're wearing with it.

Ahead, our few pieces from Rouje's summer collection.

