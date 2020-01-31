Day three of Copenhagen Fashion Week is colloquially known as Ganni Day, and for good reason: The Danish brand always closes out the week with a banger. And while Ganni’s show on Jan. 30 was certainly one for the books, the brand has some stiff competition on the party front in ROTATE Birger Christensen, whose Fall 2020 runway show was a definite highlight of the week.

“We think a show should be a show," says Jeanette Friis Madsen, who founded the feel-good label with her best friend and fellow influencer Thora Valdimars less than two years ago. “We love a spectacle. Our brand is all about going-out clothes, the dresses you will put on for a night out, so for us it’s only natural that the show should feel festive.”

And a spectacle it was. Amid a soundtrack of Rihanna, Kanye, Jay-Z’s catchiest songs, model Teddy Quinlivan opened the show in the ROTATE version of a skirt suit: a long-sleeve top with a neckline that plunged so deeply it is secured only by a single button three inches below the breast bone — paired with a mini skirt in a matching oversized yellow-and-black plaid. A few looks later, a cropped suit jacket with matching wide-leg pants; the set is shiny and midriff-bearing that it belongs in the club rather than the office — and that’s the point.

“The woman we design for is someone who is not afraid to stand out and show that she’s a woman!” Valdimars says. “We want to embrace … what makes women special, and make a statement to never hold back.”

Other standout looks include a body-skimming green checkered maxi-dress with puff sleeves and a high side-slit; a floral midi dress with a matching transparent bolero, also worn by Teddy; and a boxy black sequined dress with oversized peach florals, complete with shoulder pads and a single-button closure.

Even better? The entire collection, which is priced between $180 (for a faux-patent-leather pencil skirt) and $550 (for an embellished jacket) is available for pre-order straight from the website. The only outlier is the sequined dress, which retails close to $1,100, almost double the next-highest priced piece.

“From the start, we wanted to make a brand that we ourselves could afford, Madsen tells TZR. “ROTATE Birger Christensen has really grown to come a very attainable brand, like we had in mind. It was super important to us that people should be able to afford what we make because that’s what we felt was missing from the fashion scene.”

Below, see more from the Fall 2020 collection.

