When bold makeup is already the standard trend, how do you push the envelope? By taking a cue from nothing other than Rihanna's blue eyeliner and matching outfit. The multi-hyphenate, who already holds the crown for the best matchy-matchy looks, has served yet another reminder that a collaboration between your closet and makeup bag is never a bad suggestion.

The most recent look of hers to grace Instagram featured a bright red lip and blue eyeliner, but this isn't the first time she's coordinated everything from head to toe. Snapped on camera leaving Bergdorf Goodman's in February, the star was matching then, too, in an orange ensemble and matching lipstick.

She also wore neon pink eyeliner and mascara to match her outfit at a FentyXPUMA event in 2018, and at the 2017 premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, she donned a red lip that paired flawlessly with her voluminous dress.

Following this slew of looks, on Sept. 26 she and celebrity makeup artist Priscilla Ono whipped out her knack for color pairing yet again for a Fenty Beauty University lesson. Using the brand's products, Ono played with a couple of primary shades, specifically using Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner in Sea About It.

Ono painted the perimeter of the singer and entrepreneur's eyes with thick blue liner, which matched the color of Rihanna's jacket to a T, and lined her lips with a bright red hue. To complete a look with this much drama, the team was equipped with hairstylist Yusef Williams, who made a swath of her hair waterfall down one side. And to keep the hex codes identical between eyeliner and jacket, stylist Jahleel Weaver was called in to finish off her most matchy look to date.

Coordinate your closet's colorful energy and drop the black kohl pencil. Instead, snag a vibrant blue eyeliner, like Rihanna's, from the options, below.

