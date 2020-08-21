Renee Rouleau Skin Care's Anniversary Sale Includes Demi Lovato's Go-To Face Peel
Since March, quarantiners have acquired a host of new skills — in addition to trimming bangs, baking sourdough, and tie-dying, many have gotten accustomed to doing their own facials. DIY peels became crucial stand-ins for in-office skin treatments, and Demi Lovato's favorite (nay, everyone's favorite) is 15 percent off right now. Renée Rouleau Skin Care's Anniversary Sale includes one of the most beloved complexion rescuers of all time.
A 2019 Instagram Story selfie showed the singer's face slathered in what looked to be raspberry jam but was actually Renée Rouleau's Triple Berry Smoothing Peel, an at-home exfoliant made from a plethora of fruits (blueberry, strawberry, raspberry, and pomegranate), AHAs, and salicylic acid, a BHA, all working together to accelerate cell turnover and promote brighter, more lively skin.
Lovato has been using the peel at least since 2017, when it made its debut on her Snapchat. Since then, its cult following has snowballed, also scoring approval from the likes of Lili Reinhart and Sabrina Carpenter along the way.
It and every other delicious skin product by Renée Rouleau — including the Rapid Response Detox Masque, Skin Correcting Serum, and Vitamin C&E Treatment — can be copped for 15 percent off now through Aug. 31 at ReneeRouleau.com. The Zoe Report's top sale finds, ahead.
Rouleau's best-selling berry mask isn't cheap — in fact, it's even inspired a $10 dupe — so take advantage of the rare $75 price tag while you can.
This so-called "glow in a bottle" features no-sting vitamin C for brightening of sun spots and blemish scars. It's now on sale for $59.
Another one of Rouleau's top sellers, this tea tree oil face mask is ideal for acne-prone or sensitive skin. The brand recommends using it as a follow-up to the Triple Berry Smoothing Peel. Get it now for $55.68.
A staple in Lili Reinhart's routine, this is an oil-free moisturizer that caters to sensitive skin prone to redness, breakouts, and clogged pores. It's on sale now for $37.
Hormonal breakouts are no match for this acne-preventing serum, which is also useful for a dose of added nourishment under your face mask. Get it now for $39.53.
Rouleau is a big fan of exfoliating around the eye area. According to her, it's like sanding down a piece of wood: Eventually, the fine lines and milia bumps become less noticeable with regular use of this exfoliating serum, now $42.