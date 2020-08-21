Since March, quarantiners have acquired a host of new skills — in addition to trimming bangs, baking sourdough, and tie-dying, many have gotten accustomed to doing their own facials. DIY peels became crucial stand-ins for in-office skin treatments, and Demi Lovato's favorite (nay, everyone's favorite) is 15 percent off right now. Renée Rouleau Skin Care's Anniversary Sale includes one of the most beloved complexion rescuers of all time.

A 2019 Instagram Story selfie showed the singer's face slathered in what looked to be raspberry jam but was actually Renée Rouleau's Triple Berry Smoothing Peel, an at-home exfoliant made from a plethora of fruits (blueberry, strawberry, raspberry, and pomegranate), AHAs, and salicylic acid, a BHA, all working together to accelerate cell turnover and promote brighter, more lively skin.

Lovato has been using the peel at least since 2017, when it made its debut on her Snapchat. Since then, its cult following has snowballed, also scoring approval from the likes of Lili Reinhart and Sabrina Carpenter along the way.

It and every other delicious skin product by Renée Rouleau — including the Rapid Response Detox Masque, Skin Correcting Serum, and Vitamin C&E Treatment — can be copped for 15 percent off now through Aug. 31 at ReneeRouleau.com. The Zoe Report's top sale finds, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.