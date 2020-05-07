In times of trouble, it helps thinking back to simpler times, like when the Spice Girls were still reunited, butterfly clips were your thing, and your favorite celebs were rocking brown lipstick and denim-on-denim outfits — aka, the '90s. To really embrace that era, who better to turn to than the stars who lived through it? No need to dig through the web archives, because a pic of Reese Witherspoon's '90s style recently resurfaced on her feed, giving you the perfect mix of the glam and grunge inspo you need.

On May 7, Witherspoon posted a major #tbt featuring her in a look that's so '90s, it deserves a full analysis and appreciation post. In the photo, the star is seen with four punk-rock space buns crowning her head, a pair of quintessentially '90s thin eyebrows (RIP), and super subdued makeup.

Witherspoon's pic serves as a prime example of beauty during this decade; it was all about neutral colors and a less-is-more approach in terms of makeup. To complement the look, she polished it off with a light blue, spaghetti strap tank top and layers of chokers and bracelets. Oh, and you can't possibly skim over the rock 'n' roll hand gestures and duck lips — it doesn't get more iconic than this, friends.

In the post, the actor credited a slew of A-lister friends for the inspiration behind her look, writing that Gwen Stefani inspired her hair, Drew Barrymore was behind those brows, and Jared Leto influenced her leather choker decision. But below that, the comments were just as star-studded as the caption — all of them perfectly echoing the joy this throwback brought the rest of us. "This made my day. tis oh so important," wrote Zoë Kravitz.

This isn't the first appearance on Witherspoon's feed of her inimitable style during the grunge era. In early March, she shared a pic rocking those same space buns, a glossy nude lip, another spaghetti strap top, and some snazzy khakis. So, you may as well grab your Lip Smacker gloss and hair gel now, because the allure of this decade is most definitely catching on again.