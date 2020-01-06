This Color Trend Was Huge On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards have officially arrived, marking the beginning of the 2020 awards season. For those of you tuning in to the show (and of course, every celebrity’s ensemble), there’s no doubt that you saw a handful of chic trends that Hollywood’s biggest stars couldn’t stop wearing. Certain attendees like nominees Billy Porter and Joey King arrived at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 5 wearing unexpected, statement-making ensembles, while others kept their looks on the more classic side. Regardless of what end of the maximalist-minimalist spectrum they veered towards this year, a particular trend that kept surfacing on the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet was a color: red.

While every color of the rainbow was represented on the red carpet this year — along with an ample amount of neutral tones — red was the clear winner. Whether it was seen in the form of the minimalist column dress worn by Nicole Kidman — who’s nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television series — or Lauren Graham’s Azzi & Osta one-shoulder gown, the vibrant and timeless color proved to be one that suits any type of style. Another jaw-dropping version of the color was Scarlett Johansson’s Vera Wang sweeping gown, which featured a plunging sweetheart neckline.

Ahead, see all of the vibrant red ensembles that made an appearance on the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet.

Red Dresses At The 2020 Golden Globes: Nicole Kidman

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The Big Little Lies actor paired her timeless strapless gown with a simple gold mesh purse and statement earrings.

Red Dresses At The 2020 Golden Globes: Lauren Graham

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Opting for a less traditional silhouette — complete with one shoulder and a belted waist — Graham's Azzi & Osta dress with a coordinating clutch felt refreshingly modern.

Red Dresses At The 2020 Golden Globes: Scarlett Johansson

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Johansson's dramatic Vera Wang gown featured an oversized bow, one of the unexpected trends seen on this year's red carpet.

Red Dresses At The 2020 Golden Globes: Olivia Coleman

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olivia Coleman's Dior Haute Couture taps into one of the biggest trends of the fashion industry of the moment: puff sleeves.

Red Dresses At The 2020 Golden Globes: Helen Mirren

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

The always-elegant Helen Mirren wore a regal ensemble with off-the-shoulder gown by Dior Haute Couture, a diamond necklace by Harry Winston and Aldo shoes.