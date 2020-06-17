High-end consignment retailer Rebag is no longer reserved to its namesake of handbags. On Jun. 17, the mega luxury reseller has officially expanded its categories to launch into accessories which includes designer goods such as sunglasses, wallets, belts, and hats from your luxury brands including Chanel, Hermes, and Gucci.

Whether you've only dabbled in the realm of luxury reseale or you've shifted to shopping to completely secondhand, investing in luxury leather goods — bags included — is one of the easier ways to add designer items into your everyday wardrobe. The versatility of accessories mean that you can don them frequently, meaning a lower cost per wear. Rebag has been a top source for vintage designer handbags since its founding in 2014, even launching Clair — a new software that is built to deliver accurate price quotes based on supply and interest — last year. The latest expansion comes on the heels of Rebag's announcement that it raised $15 million in Series D funding which will go towards building its technology innovations, like Clair.

Additionally, Rebag continues to test innovative shopping trends like its Infinity Exchange which allows you to return or trade a purchased item within 12 months for 70-80 percent credit (depending on time kept) of its original price to use towards your next bag. Considering, even the coolest bags may not be your priority a few seasons in, it's a life-changing style hack. And luckily the new accessories category is included in the trade-in program.

As with its handbags, clients can sell accessories at Rebag's physical locations and receive an offer and payment in less than 60 minutes as well as online for either instant upfront payment or Rebag credit. With this news, it's an ideal excuse to get your hands on some up-cycled goodies. Or take it as a little nudge to clean out your wardrobe and find your untouched goods a new home, with the added benefit that you get to shop in return.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.