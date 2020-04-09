Designer bags, along with their price tags, can break a bank (and a heart) with the simple swipe of a card. But if there were ever a time to turn a fashion lover’s dream of owning one into a reality, it’s now. Rebag’s sitewide spring sale has officially arrived, which means those investment bags you’ve been eyeing all this time can be yours for an even better price. And let’s be honest: This is one sale you can’t pass up.

Rebag is offering 15 percent off its entire site — and yes, that includes its latest arrivals and household names like Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton, and of course, Hermès. Rebag has a virtually endless supply of designer bags, whether you’re looking for one of the most iconic styles on the market – like the Chanel 2.55 or Dior’s Saddle Bag — or you’re searching for a limited-edition vintage style. Once you’ve taken a scroll through all of its inventory and found the bag that’s destined for a spot in your wardrobe, all you have to do is enter the code “SPRING2020” at the checkout to receive the discount. Be sure to mark your calendars though, because this sale is only going until April 11 — and with a discount like this, you know bags will be moving fast.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Courtesy of Rebag

For those who define their style as classic, there are a handful of luxury bags you should consider without question. Start with the Chanel Reissue 2.55 Flap Bag, which is available for $3,570. As one of the brand’s historic, signature styles, this will be a staple in your closet for years to come. But if you prefer a slightly more modern style, opt for Chanel’s Boy Flap Bag, which costs $5,350.

You can’t talk about classic handbags without mentioning one of Hermès’ signature styles, like the $9,780 HAC Birkin Bag or $6,525 Kelly Handbag Havane Evergrain. These two styles are not only some of the brand’s most popular bags, but they’re also great options for your work wardrobe.

In addition to its wide variety of options from luxury fashion houses, Rebag also carries styles from more contemporary brands. Invest in a style like the Ascot Bag from The Row, which makes for a pretty evening bag and costs $820. Want an effortless bag for your daytime affairs? Mansur Gavriel’s Bucket Bag has been a cult favorite among It girls and is available for $455.

Ready to start shopping? Scroll down to shop the must-have picks from Rebag’s sitewide spring sale below.