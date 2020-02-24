A couple of weeks ago, I was scrolling down my Twitter timeline when I came across yet another hotly-debated thread. Apparently, massaging your breasts with pumpkin seed oil is akin to a natural breast lift, and results are visible within a few weeks. As someone with a triple D cup size, I'm not necessarily looking for procedures or products that enlarge — but a little lift is always welcomed. And despite the skeptics, dozens of women on the thread cosigned the claim, promising that their chests looked perkier and that their stretch marks were almost nonexistent after consistent use.

So I did what any curious, top-heavy beauty reporter would do: logged onto Amazon, searched for oils with four stars and up, got to massaging, and asked the experts. It turns out that pumpkin seed oil really is jam-packed with properties that are good for your skin. "It's rich in zinc, vitamin E, Omega-3 and -6 fatty acids, and carotenoids, which are antioxidants," Dr. Hadley C. King, MD, FAAD, New York City dermatologist says. "The oil moisturizes and fights damage from free radicals. The high amounts of zinc and vitamin E are thought to improve skin tone, help wounds heal more rapidly, fight acne and help with skin renewal. It also contains vitamin C, magnesium and potassium."

Shutterstock

However, those benefits don't equate to the oil acting as a breast lift in a bottle. Sorry, Twitter. "There is no efficacy in skin tightening," Dr. Caren Campbell MD, FAAD, a San Francisco dermatologist, says. And Dr. Hadley, agrees. "Further studies are needed to assess its ability to firm and lift the breast," she says.

But all hope is not completely lost, as skin can look fuller after using the oil. "Antioxidants, vitamin C, and zinc may help stimulate production of collagen and elastin," King says. "And the fatty acid content makes pumpkin seed oil an effective moisturizer. Together, these qualities promote skin health and improved tone and texture." Basically, the same way collagen in skincare makes our face appear plumper, pumpkin seed oil can do the exact same thing for our breasts. Now, contrary to the mentioned Twitter thread, you won't see results overnight. To reap noticeable plumping benefits, consistent use for two weeks is recommended.

So, sorry ladies. The lift that some claim to see is the illusion of the breasts soaking up all that collagen, which creates perkiness. But let's be real — that's not a bad thing, either. And considering our breasts deserve just as much attention as our faces, incorporating pumpkin seed oil in your body routines is a great idea.

And in case you were wondering what I think so far? After two weeks of use, these puppies are definitely looking smoother. I give each breast a two-minute massage when I hop out the shower, put on a sports bra (because it will stain your sheets), and layer with a black t-shirt. They might not necessarily look higher, but I'm certainly ready to confidently sport a two-piece at the beach as soon as the weather breaks.