Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are no doubt modern fashion icons, their outfits often reference another chic royal: Princess Diana. Between her contemporary takes on formal attire and her casual, cool spins on what has now been coined athleisure, the late princess was a fashion force to be reckoned with — and one who stole the spotlight everywhere she went. However, if you look at Princess Diana’s baby photos — shots from her childhood before she was officially Diana, Princess of Wales — you’ll quickly discover that she was a timeless fashion icon in the making.

Before royal duties were a natural part of her schedule, Princess Diana was known as Lady Diana Frances Spencer. The princess-to-be was born in Sandringham, England into a family of nobility, which resulted in a particularly posh upbringing — which makes her fashionable looks not altogether surprising. Growing up in the '60s and '70s, Diana was dressed up in outfits that reflect the trends of the time, though many are timelessly cute today.

From easy T-shirts and jeans to miniskirts and knee-high socks, it’s clear to see that Princess Diana has always had a penchant for style — even in her childhood. Click through to see the looks from Princess Diana’s early days.