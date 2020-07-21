Prime Beauty’s Summer Sale Means 25% Off Bold Lipstick, Colorful Eyeshadow, & More Seasonal Staples
There usually comes a time in the summer where you can't be bothered with anything more than a swipe of mascara and a layer of tinted moisturizer. But if you've grown bored of your daily look, leave it to Prime Beauty's summer sale to amp up your routine and put some creativity back into your makeup for the rest of the season.
Prime Beauty selected a variety of its beloved products that work especially well for summertime and marked them down to 25 percent off. The products range from lipsticks to highlighters and you can get your discount by using the code "SUMMERTIME" at checkout.
Included in the sale are seven of Prime Beauty's long-wear Make it Matte Liquid Lipsticks to help up your lip game, and for glowing skin — a summer staple — the brand is applying the discount to three of its Loose Powder Highlighters. For your lids, the brand's tropical and vibrant Island Gyal Eyeshadow Palette is also on sale and works wonders as a monochrome eye or just a streak of neon eyeliner.
Ahead, shop a handful of the products from Prime Beauty that are currently part of the summer sale — and note that there's no end date listed, so you'll want to shop these deals fast.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Red lipstick is a year-round classic, but a red-orange lip takes it up a fiery notch. This bold and vibrant matte lipstick is now $11.25 and provides a long-lasting burst of color
Inspired by the Caribbean, this eyeshadow (now $24 with the code) contains 12 bright shades with a mixture of matte, shimmer, metallic, and glitter finishes.
Use this loose highlighting powder to add a bronzed glow to your cheekbones, nose, or even your eyelids. According to the brand, a little goes a long way, which makes the now-$12.75 product an even smarter buy.
As Tracee Ellis Ross has proved (time and time again), there's never a wrong time for a bright pink lip. Snag this long-lasting matte formula for only $11.25 while the summer sale is happening when you use the code SUMMERTIME at checkout.