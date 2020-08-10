If you've recently found yourself bored to tears with your beauty lineup and wondering if your go-to products are even working, it might be time to disrupt your routine with something new. Here to help you with that is Pop-In@Nordstrom New Beauty: the retailer's latest edition of its series, which has previously featured brands like Aesop, Everlane, and Warby Parker. But this time around, it's introducing products that'll shake up your normal when it comes to beauty and wellness.

Beginning back in 2013, Nordstrom developed its Pop-In Shops to shed light on developing brands, and this current version is a curated selection of "the best of what's next" in beauty, with everything from sustainable brands to innovative formulas and tools all centered around a theme of self-expression and self-care. Online at Nordstrom and in select stores, shoppers like yourself have access to every single serum and small brand featured.

Of the brands selected for Pop-In@Nordstrom New Beauty, there's a mix of familiar faces like Megababe and Golde, as well as smaller names like Larkly Suncare and Supernal that may not be on your radar just yet. In total, there are 78 beauty and wellness companies showcased, featuring mostly female-founded brands and 33 that were founded by people of color, which Nordstrom noted in a press release was a conscious decision as part of its commitment to improving the diversity of the brands it partners with.

Below, you can view a small selection of what the newest Pop-In@Nordstrom has to offer, which is available from Aug. 7 until Nov. 10.

