Pop-In@Nordstrom New Beauty Is Your Guide To The Emerging Brands To Know
If you've recently found yourself bored to tears with your beauty lineup and wondering if your go-to products are even working, it might be time to disrupt your routine with something new. Here to help you with that is Pop-In@Nordstrom New Beauty: the retailer's latest edition of its series, which has previously featured brands like Aesop, Everlane, and Warby Parker. But this time around, it's introducing products that'll shake up your normal when it comes to beauty and wellness.
Beginning back in 2013, Nordstrom developed its Pop-In Shops to shed light on developing brands, and this current version is a curated selection of "the best of what's next" in beauty, with everything from sustainable brands to innovative formulas and tools all centered around a theme of self-expression and self-care. Online at Nordstrom and in select stores, shoppers like yourself have access to every single serum and small brand featured.
Of the brands selected for Pop-In@Nordstrom New Beauty, there's a mix of familiar faces like Megababe and Golde, as well as smaller names like Larkly Suncare and Supernal that may not be on your radar just yet. In total, there are 78 beauty and wellness companies showcased, featuring mostly female-founded brands and 33 that were founded by people of color, which Nordstrom noted in a press release was a conscious decision as part of its commitment to improving the diversity of the brands it partners with.
Below, you can view a small selection of what the newest Pop-In@Nordstrom has to offer, which is available from Aug. 7 until Nov. 10.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Made up of Ugandan and Ghanaian shea butter, and a mix of avocado, sweet almond, and jojoba oils, this creamy formulation is perfect for your body and face. It zaps dryness and revives dull skin that may be in need of a little TLC.
No offense to your rose quartz gua sha, but this version has taken facial tools to an entirely new level. Not only will it give you that coveted massage, but it features a red LED light setting and a heat mode setting to detoxify your complexion and boost collagen — things a rock just can't do.
A swipe of this pale pink iridescent shimmer can cover all your glow needs — whether you're looking for a glittery lip or the perfect highlight for your cheekbones. The jelly-like consistency comes in two other shades as well and works on all skin tones.
This mask is as light and fluffy as it sounds. Its combined formula of shea butter and a blend of essential oils make it ultra healing and perfect for skin that feels irritated. If you can't get enough of the soufflé, you can purchase a larger tube for $80.
These hand-blended polishes hail from Brooklyn and you can now shop a small variety of them at Nordstrom, along with the brand's hand cream and two nail tools. While all the shades are lovely, if you're looking for the perfect transitional color from summer to fall, this slate blue is it.
While CBD skincare has exploded in the last year, CBD hair care hasn't been quite as common. This luxe hair mask from Dazey incorporates full-spectrum CBD and pro-vitamin B5 to smooth, strengthen, and soften your strands all at once.
Clay-based and full of zinc oxide, this cleanser is made for everyone, but specifically for those who deal with breakouts. With supplementary ingredients like eucalyptus oil and coconut fruit extract, your skin will be thriving and your acne...not so much.
Similar to the crayons you treasured as a kid, this lip and lid version is equally as covetable. Available in a set of three, you can work these pink and red zero-waste sticks as blush, lipstick, or eyeshadow for a velvety finish.
Smelling of plum, bergamot, and rosewood, this comforting oil can work wonders for both your hair and body. Apply it to the ends of your hair for extra shine, or use it to save dry, cracked skin — it's even safe enough for those with conditions like psoriasis and eczema.