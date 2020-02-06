Sometimes, a piece of clothing creates so much buzz that it deserves another moment to shine — and Polo Ralph Lauren's Casino Collection is a prime example. Nearly three decades after the release of the fan-favorite "Casino" print shirt, the brand is revisiting the highly-coveted style in a really big way. Available on Feb. 13, the exclusive Casino Collection will include a lineup of limited edition styles that channel the original red, roulette-wheel printed shirt, which became one of Ralph Lauren's most collected designs. The expanded offering introduces not only new silhouettes, but two fresh color ways (a cobalt blue and a grassy-green) that join the vibrant red shade featured on the original style that launched in the '90s.

The collection includes the 2020 version of the short-sleeve, button-down "Casino" top as well as a matching tapered short in all three colors in men's sizing. Meanwhile, there will be a women's collared, bomber jacket and a pleated midi-skirt available in the red shade. And worn together, the bomber jacket and the skirt will make for a striking look. Style the topper over a fitted, black turtleneck and add knee-high, leather boots to create a chic ensemble that's sure to turn heads. Of course, you can also wear these styles separately to make standout outfits with other pieces already living in your closet.

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

But, if your heart's set on the printed tops (and how could it not be), you'll find you can easily work them into your wardrobe, too. Try wearing the bold style more casually with a pair of denim and a white sneaker, or dress the shirt up with a set of tailored trousers and a sleek kitten-heel. Not to mention, you'll also find that the printed piece will bring a whole new feel to your simple slip dresses and camisoles when worn overtop and unbuttoned.

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren Courtesy of Ralph Lauren Courtesy of Ralph Lauren Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Don't miss the chance to snag these special styles when they're released. Mark your calendar — this collection will be available for purchase on Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. ET on The Polo App, in select Ralph Lauren stores as well as in Opening Ceremony stores and on OpeningCeremony.com.