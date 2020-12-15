When imagery from the Bottega Veneta Salon 01 collection first began pouring out across social media following its Dec. 14 debut, discussion quickly followed suit. To say that Bottega Veneta has a grasp on the industry is an understatement — where the brand goes, so follows social media discourse. Creative director Daniel Lee's inimitable bags, heels, and separates have becoming a rallying cry for the modern style set, who are as interested in storytelling and structure as they are the clothes themselves. Or, eyeshadow and pixie cut inspiration, courtesy of the latest wave of material.

A quick note on that last word. In line with 2020, the Bottega Veneta collection wasn't simply a collection, but a film, three books, and a record of the Salon 01 event's soundtrack. Through it all, the beauty looks remained a focal point. You know how you often hear a makeup product touted for making "skin look like skin"? These were hairstyles that looked like hairstyles. Simple on the surface, maybe, but complex when you take a deeper look: The Bottega Veneta model looked like someone you might know, or a stranger shopping at a store next to you. Not too made up, not too over-styled; it's approachable cool.

Though you couldn't call it casual. Pixie cuts were neatly swept forward, with the undoubtedly finicky bangs — speaking from experience here — laid neatly across foreheads, a look sported by models in both pants and dresses. Curls and coils were cleanly defined and shaped, while those with longer straight hair most often were styled with it crisply parted and behind the shoulder.

The makeup continued the story. Lids were lined or painted with a slash of fuchsia or emerald that dominated up towards the brow bone, a mood open for interpretation — think patting on liquid eyeshadow in two minutes, or perfecting an avant-garde look in no less than two hours. It gave the Bottega Veneta models a fierce veneer in certain lighting, reminiscent of the mask-like makeup used in Black Swan. If you see the Bottega Veneta woman as one going out on the town, then see this makeup as an act of stating how she is going to have an amazing night no matter what happens, thank you very much.

Though plenty went without that eyeshadow, only presumably wearing a bit of skin care and invisible makeup. Lighting in the "salon" acted as color makeup in those cases. As you can see in the video of the collection, the room fluctuated between pink, green, blue — then would catch a model directly in a white spotlight, showcasing exactly how they looked in that moment without the virtual effect. A metaphor, perhaps.

Peruse the online content for the collection at bottegaveneta.com.