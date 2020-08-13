Peach & Lily is staying busy. Hot off the heels of its Skin Shield Blurring Primer launch at the end of July, Peach & Lily's new Pure Peach Retinoic Eye Cream has arrived — and the Aug. 12 launch is just as exciting for fans of the glass-skin trend. Retailing at $42 a pop, the new arrival also marks the first eye cream launch from the K-beauty brand and retailer's in-house line, Peach & Lily Collection.

"As a spa-grade brand, our goal is to offer big, visible results, but without potentially irritating ingredients or secondary skin issues that can arise from ingredients. For the Pure Peach Retinoic Eye Cream, we developed an innovative way to deliver the upside of retinol for the delicate eye area — without the potential downside," explained Alicia Yoon, founder and CEO of Peach & Lily, in a press email. "And as always, all skin types are welcome. I was inspired by my extended family and the glass skin they’ve all maintained throughout the years — not a single one of them, from my grandmother to my mom, has used a drop of retinol in their skincare routine, ever."

Instead, Yoon noted that her family's skin routines include "smart ingredients cocktails," which is reflected in the Pure Peach eye cream's formula. Long heralded as a natural alternative to retinol, bakuchiol is combined with retinoic-acid-rich rosehip seed oil. A carrot, mango, spinach, and broccoli complex offer a hefty bunch of antioxidants, including beta carotene, an early precursor to vitamin A. (And don't forget that retinol is, in fact, just one form of vitamin A.)

All in all, this formula targets the effects of aging that retinol is typically used for: fine lines, dark circles, dull or loose skin, and a lack of plumped-up, glassy moisture. You can use the jelly-cream formula in a multitude of ways, though — including as a conduit for facial massage. "Using your index finger, massage in front of your ears with medium pressure at your hairline, moving up and down alongside where your sideburns would be," Yoon explained. "I recommend using our new eye cream or the Glass Skin Refining Serum for this massage."

The most important thing, though? It's an exceptionally formulated eye cream. Shop Peach & Lily's new Pure Peach Retinoic Eye Cream, below.

