Glass skin isn't an easy feat. The trend — which alludes to flawless, glassy skin — often has shoppers scrambling for a multi-step skincare routine straight out of the K-beauty playbook. So, when Peach & Lily's Glass Skin Refining Serum hit the scene in 2018, it was already a big deal all on its own; suddenly, there was a hero product that delivered firm, bright, pore-minimized skin in just one bottle, and it was available here in the states. Predictably, it sold out. Often. And if you're the betting kind, you can probably wager that the brand-new Peach & Lily Glass Skin Veil Mist will do the same.

Released on Aug. 27, the new skin-hydrating facial mist is only the second addition to Peach & Lily's Glass Skin product family, joining the Glass Skin Refining Serum in the elusive class. It retails for $29 per bottle; comparatively, the original serum is offered at $39. Fervent fans of the Glass Skin Refining Serum will probably notice some repeat ingredients in the new mist, as well: The brand-nodding peach extract is there alongside the famous moisturizer, hyaluronic acid.

"Think of glass skin, the skincare goal, as a plant. You need a great foundation and good soil to bring it — poreless, luminous, translucent-looking skin — to life. That’s what the Glass Skin Refining serum aims to do," explained Alicia Yoon, founder of Peach & Lily, in the press release. "The Glass Skin Veil Mist is like a water mist that you spray on the plant aka your Glass Skin throughout the day to keep it looking its best 24/7. Skin can get dehydrated and stressed throughout the day, so this helps give you that boost right when you need it."

Courtesy of Peach & Lily

Although you can probably figure out fast how to apply the spray — you, well, spray it on — there are three unique uses for the product. The first is as a skin refresher throughout the day, which reinforces your skincare routine while you're out and about. Or, spray it before makeup application, or as a setting spray afterwards for a natural-looking glow. "It’s the perfect bare-faced booster before Zoom calls, and the perfect glassy highlighter over makeup," added Yoon.

Ahead, the new addition to the Glass Skin family.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.