The holiday that unofficially marks the start of summer is looking a lot different this year, but one tradition is as strong as ever: markdowns galore. You'd find just about anything on sale right now, but we all know it's your skincare stash that has suffered most on account of quarantine self care. With Peach & Lily's Memorial Day 2020 sale, you can start by tackling your K-beauty shortage.

The concept of "glowing up" during the stay-at-home era has put a heightened emphasis on skin health. Social media is awash with fresh-faced selfies, product callouts, and regimen videos these days and more than a few of them have flashed this Korean beauty brand's label. Peach & Lily has become a veritable spa night staple — now it's offering some of its top sellers for up to 40 percent off.

Memorial Day weekend marks a very rare PeachandLily.com sale event, running from May 22 through May 25. Included is the beloved May Coop Raw Sauce — a hydrating and gentle toner made of 93 percent maple tree syrup, which optimizes absorption — and Lagom's Cellup Gel-to-Water Cleanser, the vitamin C-spiked face wash you didn't know your summer skincare routine needed.

The sale is teeming with self-care must-trys to add to your dwindling stock, too, including nearly a dozen different sheet masks by the brand's own Peach Slices range, each aiming to calm, brighten, clarify, or shrink pores; Shangpree's Gold Premium Modeling "Rubber" Mask, a metallic mask made of Asian botanicals that looks exactly how it sounds; and the Lilac Crystal Brightening Shimmer Peel-Off Mask, another Peach Slices creation made with lilac extract and hyaluronic acid.

Peach & Lily's site is a mixture of products bearing the brand's own name and others that have withstood a rigorous testing process in which only 15 percent of brands reportedly make the cut. More from its own line include Ice Cream Facial Moisturizers in cherry and blueberry "flavors" and a Jelly Bounce Lip Balm, both of which are featured in the sale.

The Zoe Report's favorite Peach & Lily Memorial Day markdowns, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.