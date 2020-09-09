When was the last time you considered putting anything other than lotion on your hands? Even between all the hand washing and sanitizing, leveling up your hand-care routine past the moisturizer stage isn't the norm. (And no, cuticle oils still fall in the moisture category.) This why a new launch like PCA SKIN's C&E Hand Renewal is still unique, even though it makes perfect sense and you'll probably wonder why products like it aren't more common. Formulated with vitamin C, the hand-care formula targets signs of aging — think lines and wrinkles — as well as discoloration and photodamage.

So, it's like a vitamin C serum, but for your hands instead of your face. Launched on the skincare brand's website Sept. 8, the hand treatment isn't exactly as cheap as your run-of-the-mill drugstore lotion; it'll cost you $80 per 1-ounce bottle. But again, this isn't your average lotion at all. PCA SKIN's C&E Hand Renewal takes a page from the C&E playbook, a product family which includes the brand's C&E Advanced and C&E Strength formulas. That means vitamin E is included alongside the skin-brightening vitamin C, the former in the form of tocopherol and the latter as a 10 percent L-ascorbic acid.

Three other notable (and skincare-worthy) ingredients made the formula, as well. The first up is the much-loved retinol alternative, bakuchiol, which has slowly but surely made a name for itself in the beauty industry; this is one of the ingredients that'll help smooth lines and reduce the appearance of skin damage. This is enhanced with hexylresorcinol, which helps even and brighten skin, and chamomile-derived bisabolol, a skin-protector.

All in all, the antioxidant-packed treatment helps give your hands a fighting chance against the environmental stressors they encounter throughout the day, whether that's sunlight, a particularly stripping hand soap, or 10-plus rounds of hand sanitizer. And just in case you weren't totally sold — it can be used in tandem with other products, particularly SPF. (Which yes, you should be applying to your hands, too.)

Shop the new C&E Hand Renewal on PCA SKIN's website, or just click the link below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.