Creating a new haircare line is always a big step for any brand. Creating a new, clean, and recyclable line — for consumers and professionals — only ups the ante. But that's exactly what John Paul Mitchell Systems accomplished with the debut of Paul Mitchell Clean Beauty this October. "Sustainability has always been a priority and today, in the year of our 40th anniversary, we are celebrating with a commitment to make our operations cleaner and greener to preserve the beauty of the world around us," Michaeline DeJoria, vice chairman of John Paul Mitchell Systems, tells TZR over email.

It goes without saying that clean ingredients are a focus for the new haircare line. Paul Mitchell Clean Beauty offers both vegan and cruelty-free formulas enriched with natural, organic, and ethically sourced ingredients — some of which hail from a Tuscan biodynamic farm. Parabens, sulfates, phthalates, diethanolamine (DEA), drying alcohols, and mineral oil are left out of the products entirely.

The packaging is even more impressive, though. Paul Mitchell Clean Beauty specifically uses bio-based, sugarcane-derived components, which are manufactured using clean energy and are 100 percent recyclable. "We’re thrilled to expand upon our founders’ vision for eco-friendly business practices with more than 20 actionable sustainability pledges over the next five years focused in four main areas: reducing virgin plastic, reducing our carbon footprint, sustainable and ethical sourcing, and minimizing waste to landfill," DeJoria adds.

Courtesy of John Paul Mitchell Systems

Still, shoppers who know and love products from the tried-and-true brand can expect pro-level formulations, even with the clean ingredients and sustainable packaging. The four inaugural categories — Everyday, Hydrate, Smooth, and Repair — take a page from the book of clean beauty, featuring peptides, antioxidants, and vitamins. (Hyrauluonic acid even makes an appearance in the Smooth collection.)

"We aimed to deliver a fundamental care system for use behind the chair and at-home, with an offering for all hair types and textures," says DeJoria. "We believe in creating an inclusive community striving for progress, not perfection — finding that ideal balance of ingredients that perform and still remain safe for people and the environment."

Explore first products from Paul Mitchell Clean Beauty, below, or find them at Ulta, Amazon, and in-salon starting Nov. 1.

