Usually the secrets behind celebrities' dewy skin are kept under wraps, but occasionally fans get lucky, as with the case of Patrick Ta. The makeup artist went as far to venture out and create his own cosmetic line to help followers recreate the glowy complexions of some of his top A-list clients like Gigi Hadid, Shay Mitchell, and Kourtney Kardashian. Furthering his shimmery contribution is his newest launch: the Patrick Ta Major Glow Face Gloss, which will be available starting on Nov. 5 at both Sephora and on Patrick Ta's site.

Only available for a limited time, the face gloss is dropping during a season where people are in search of some extra glow for the festive months. At $38, the highlighter is a gloss-meets-gel, which means you can use it on more than just the high points of your face for all occasions.

Of course it'll add gleam and dew to your cheekbones, décolletage, and Cupid's bow, but the brand suggests a few other applications. Using any tool from an eyeshadow brush to a blender sponge to your hand, you can pat it on as an eyeshadow, lip gloss, or on top of your favorite lipstick color. Supplementary to its finish, the gloss also provides a few benefits to your complexion.

Courtesy of Patrick Ta

While items like foundations and lipsticks now contain everything from hyaluronic acid to salicylic acid these days, highlighters tend to just serve their basic purpose. This gloss is rewriting the narrative and contains papaya extract, argan oil, and shea butter extract. Combined, these ingredients help improve upon the skin's texture, while softening and moisturizing the complexion.

The shade — titled She Gives Me Life — has a warm peachy tone that goes on translucent, and is meant to last for hours at a time. As the newest addition to the line of Patrick Ta products, it follows behind other beloved essentials for creating a dewy sheen, like the Major Glow All-Over Balm and Major Glow Highlighting Mist.

You'll have to wait a couple more days before purchasing, but you can preorder the gloss at Sephora or sign up for emails from Patrick Ta to get notified as soon as it drops on Thursday.