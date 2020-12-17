It's no secret that Pamela Love only works with the best. Since launching in 2008, the Brooklyn-bred jewelry designer memorably collaborated with the likes of Kith, Barneys New York, and Rizzoli — all of whom are tough acts to follow, to put it lightly. Still, her latest project, which gave creative control to three multi-talented supermodels, is drumming up an unprecedented amount of buzz. With Jasmine Tookes, Ebonee Davis, and Sara Sampaio, Pamela Love's "Divine Feminine" collection is just what it sounds like — an exploration of each women's distinct feminine power.

To Love, the three talents each brought their own diverse range of life experience to the drawing board, together creating a holistic, well-rounded collection. Parts of their identities were poured into distinct design codes, which manifested in each piece uniquely. "The main source of inspiration for [Ebonne Davis'] collection was the ancient lore of Mami Wata, the African water spirit," Love tells TZR over email. That's where the Cowrie shell motif comes in — it's a signifier of connection to the ocean. Each shell is filled with opal, as to "represent our connection to the moon, the Motherland, and the tides that carried us here," wrote Davis in an Instagram post.

Courtesy Of Pamela Love

Also inspired by being close to the water, Sampaio wanted her pieces to reconcile the sea and the sky. "She chose feather motifs to represent the light airy feeling of liberation, and then added pearls to represent a feminine oceanic energy," shares Love. As for Tookes: "I had a vision to create something that felt very organic and timeless," she shared on Instagram. This materialized through hammered gold metals, circular shapes, and thin, twisted chains. Overall, each piece is made to be put on and never taken off, integrating seamlessly with casual clothing and dressed-up pieces alike.

Courtesy Of Pamela Love

To sweeten the deal, each of the three models chose a charitable organization close to their hearts to donate a portion of all sales to. Any pieces dubbed "Jasmine" will donate to Black Girls Rock, an initiative dedicated to the empowerment of young black women through education and mentorship. Sampaio selected Projects Lets, which provides free counseling and crisis support to those in need worldwide. Davis chose her own charity, Daughter Org, whose goal is to unify descendants of the Diaspora by helping young people return to Africa and connect with their roots.

To explore styles from all three talents, browse below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.