It isn't an overstatement to say that Oui The People has elevated the shaving category. Although still a relatively small brand — it currently has 60,000 followers on Instagram — Oui The People is helping pave the way for the return of chic, Instagrammable, and non-disposable razors. Along the way, it has introduced a variety of skin care products to create a smoother shaving experience (pun intended); including, most recently, the brand-new Oui The People The Big Reveal toner.

Yes, a toner — though you can now refer to the common skin care product as the missing puzzle piece in anyone's shaving routine. Unveiled on Oct. 20, the $25 formula resembles a clean facial toner: It features a simplified, fragrance-free formula of witch hazel, vegetable glycerin, and exfoliating gluconolactone, a poly-hydroxy acid (or PHA). Oui The People refers to this as "the shy sister" to more powerful acids, which usually fall under the alpha-hydroxy acid and beta-hydroxy acid umbrellas.

So, what all does this mean for your body routine? In The Big Reveal, the PHA works to slough away the skin cell buildup that can cause ingrown hairs; as Oui The People pointed out on Instagram, you can thank PHA's large molecular structure for its surface-level prowess. Coincidentally, this easier-going exfoliation also leaves your skin with a smoother, more even tone, whether you dab the toner on your bikini line, under your arms, or all over your legs.

Courtesy of Oui The People

This isn't the first autumnal addition to Oui The People's body line, either. The brand launched the $28 Big Mood Bath Soak in September, further showcasing its know-how when it comes to the bath-care sector. The brand included ingredients to help soften up your skin — aloe and sodium bicarbonate (i.e. baking soda) — as well as Italian bergamot essential oil, so your entire dip in the tub will smell like a trip to the spa.

And let's face it, everyone could use a little bit of that energy this year. Shop both recent Oui The People releases by visiting the brand's website, or grab a bottle of The Big Reveal at the link, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.