Shower caddies are very chic these days, thanks to OUAI. With their minimal bottles and formulas that stray from the stale one-size-fits-all mantra, the brand is easily a cult favorite among beauty lovers. But like many things in 2020, there's been some unexpected changes, and the brand is stepping out of your tub and heading over to the sink with OUAI's new Hand Care collection.

Launched today, the company is branching out from its usual Instagrammable shampoo and styling bottles and tackling a fitting category: hand care. The line features a $32 wash and hand lotion, as well a thicker hand crème for $24 to complete the handwashing cycle and guarantee not only cleanliness, but hydration from cuticle to wrist. Aside from soaps and creams, OUAI also includes a concrete jewelry dish and a matching ring holder to keep your prized possessions safe while you suds up.

To start your routine, you'll want a pump of the brand's hand wash that really doubles as a gentle exfoliant thanks to biodegradable jojoba beads. Although it does the job when it comes to cleansing, thanks to moisturizing castor oil, its inclusion of two other oils — avocado and rosehip — ensures your hands won't feel painfully dry after either.

Sharing the same scent (Dean Street) and oil blend as the hand soap, the complementary hand lotion serves as the perfect chaser. Its emollient, lightweight texture glides over skin and meets the need for additional moisture and soothes irritation, especially from all that scrubbing.

Dry skin is extra prevalent this year, so if a lotion isn't quite cutting it, you can supplement with a blurb of the Hand Crème — a thicker formula in OUAI's Rue St Honoré scent. Making a cameo is murumuru seed butter, which serves as a preventative measure by keeping dryness away while shea butter provides deep moisture. Coconut oil is also included in the formula for a silky smooth finish.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.