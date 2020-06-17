Pastels make up spring's roster of colors while burgundy red and metallic silvers and golds are what grace most manis in fall and winter. But, summertime arguably holds the best lineup of hues that are both stylish and uplifting. If you need a quick mood booster that reminds you of all the best things summer has to offer, Orosa Beauty's Cool Heat nail polish collection is about the closest you can get.

Now available on the brand's site, the new line features the punchy color combos your tub of nail lacquers might be missing. Cool Heat comes with six shades that'll last you through days indoors sitting by the AC and outside at socially distanced picnics — all while bringing the poolside vibes you might be missing this year. The set is $62, but each polish is available on its own for $12.

The hues themselves are exactly what you'd hope for from a summer manicure set. Making up the collection is a cool pool-colored green and blue, fittingly named Splash and Cannonball. On the warmer end of the rainbow, Orosa added a popsicle-inspired orange and bright, coral-tinged pink. Also included is Snow Cone, a stark white, and Piñata, a whimsical lilac, to round out all six.

Not only does Orosa's Cool Heat line boast mod, poppy colors, but it's also made with a vegan formula that's both quick drying and long-lasting. On top of that, the polishes are free of 14 ingredients that are commonly found in many nail polishes. Orosa places these on what it calls the "Nope List," meaning you won't find things like formaldehyde and ethyl tosylamide in any of its lacquers.

While spring had a bit of a shake up this year with what colors were trending, Orosa is another one of several nail polish brands that has confirmed neons and bold, spirited hues will be sticking around for summer. Backing the vibrant trend are brands like La Pierre Cosmetics, which just launched an electric roundup of colors, and Zoya, whose summer line also didn't stray away from sizzling tones.

Shop some of the new Cool Heat colors below and get the full set on Orosa's website.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.