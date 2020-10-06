With the remaining traces of warm weather dwindling, the best parts of the cooler seasons are practically here. Curling up with a cup of tea under a large throw blanket, staring at the changing leaves outside, and snuggling up for a movie marathon while buckets of snow fall outside are the simpler pleasures only winter and fall can bring. In efforts to help you keep cozy this fall, ORLY's All Tangled Up collection has launched with colors reminiscent of all the best things these next few months have to offer.

Retailing for $9.99 per polish, the six fresh colors, which were released on Oct. 1, will serve you well through the crisp, cool months ahead. This end of fall/holiday line follows ORLY's Desert Muse collection which arrived back in August. The line closed out summer's neon hues and welcomed in fall with a unique range of burnt orange, berry, teal, and green, and this newest set is equally as enticing.

While the hues in Tangled Up are still wintery, they're not the typical range you'd initially expect from a winter line. Rather than ornamental reds and tinsel-reminiscent silvers and golds, nature and small winter rituals took hold when it came to inspiration.

ORLY pulled ideas from things like cozying up with loved ones in warm knit blankets, hence The Snuggle Is Real; ice-coated branches inspired Love At Frost Sight, and that celebratory glass of bubbly made Let's Get Fizz-ical happen. With two shimmer and four creme finishes, the colors range from a super deep gunmetal gray to the lightest champagne pink, with forest-y greens and tinsel-y silvers sprinkled in-between.

If you're in need of nail inspiration, ORLY's Instagram feed is proof that while these hues look perfectly gorgeous on their own, you can create some stunning minimal designs with them together, too. Shop several of these new shades, below, and get a kickstart on your winter manicure.

