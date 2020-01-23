Longtime fans of OPI know one thing for certain — the beloved nail care brand has a penchant for transporting people to exciting locales near and far via its bi-annual travel-inspired product launches. And just in case you don't have a spring break escape on the books, you'll be able to take one in spirit via your manicure thanks to its latest trip: OPI's Mexico City collection. Better yet, use these bright shades as inspiration to plan a whirlwind weekend away.

Most recently, OPI jetted off to Scotland for its Fall 2019 drop to turn out 12 rich and moody autumnal shades inspired by the land of plaid kilts and bagpipes and rolling green hills. Now, the brand is heading south of the border to post up in the vibrant cultural hub that is Mexico City. And for bright manicure lovers (or anyone who's craving a punch of color after a dreary winter), this is very good news.

The Mexico City Spring 2020 Collection doesn't officially go up for sale on the brand's site and other beauty retailers until Feb. 1, but it's currently available for pre-order via Amazon — so now's a good chance to be amongst the first to check out all 12 colors and add them to your cart ahead of the crowd.

Right off the bat you'll notice that the spring selection is undeniably bright, with shades inspired by the vibrancy if Mexico City's eclectic and expressive art, fashion, and food scenes — many of the hues mimic those commonly used in murals. Colors include contemporary creme pastels, like pale lavender "Hue Is This Artist?" and muted mint "Mexico City Move-mint" plus a warm cantaloupe called "Coral-ing Your Spirit Animal." From there, the range really heats up.

A warm yellow called "Don't Tell A Sol" evokes springtime sunshine, and "My Chihuahua Doesn't Bite Anymore" is a spicy orange-tinged crimson shade. "Mural Mural On The Wall" combines golden, coral, and red in a confetti-packed polish. But if you'd prefer to ease into the warmer season, picks like classic blue "Mi Casa Es Blue Casa" (which pretty much nails Pantone's color of the year) and deep violet "Mariachi Makes My Day" are bold but appropriate picks.

All 12 of the hues will be available in OPI's classic Nail Lacquer and long-lasting, glossy Infinite Shine formulas. Scope out the fresh shades below and get ready to shop your favorites on Feb. 1.