Fine jewelry is pretty, but it often comes with a price tag big enough to break a heart. In general, solid 14k diamond pieces will always be on the more expensive end of the spectrum. But, more often than not, a large part of the cost is for the retailer and the brand name that comes with it. However, if there was a way to skip the added dollars and still get a high-quality piece in your jewelry box, there’s no reason not to take it. Well, you’re in luck: Online brand Italic just launched a collection of fine jewelry, which means there’s another option for top-notch pieces — and it won’t break your bank.

Brands like Outdoor Voices, Everlane, and others have made the world more than familiar with the direct-to-consumer business model. However, Italic takes it up a notch by working with the same manufacturers as some of the most popular brands in the industry — including major fashion houses — to bring its pieces straight from the product line to you. In other words, you’re getting these items at cost (also known as the price it takes to make them).

Before its latest launch, Italic has been offering men and women’s clothes, handbags, and home goods. According to the brand’s founder and chief executive officer, Jeremy Cai, fine jewelry was a natural addition because of its traditional markup model, which becomes expensive and exclusive. “We wanted to expand into fine jewelry to offer the same luxury quality with unparalleled price points without compromising on craftsmanship, design, or consumer experience,” he tells TZR in an email.

For its debut fine jewelry collection, Italic tapped Los Angeles-based artisans from the iconic jewelers Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels to create a capsule of earrings, which are all available for under $150. Each piece, which features a sophisticated and minimalist-approved design, is made using solid 14k gold and real diamonds. Some styles are already beginning to sell out — so, if there’s something that’s caught your eye, you better act fast.

Italic’s jewelry offerings are simple, versatile, and chic — which means that whatever style you add to your collection, there’s no going wrong. Those of you who like to wear a subtle pair of studs with their everyday looks will love the $80 Diamond Bezel Stud Earring as well as the Tri-Stone Diamond Stud Earring, which $120. You can also opt for the Diamond Pavé Bar Earring, which is available for $140.

Looking for a pair of hoops to add to your jewelry repertoire? You can choose from the $90 Diamond Solitaire Huggie Hoop Earring or the $150 Diamond Pavé Huggie Hoop Earring — two options that will be staples in your jewelry box for years to come.

If you’re ready to start shopping, scroll down to see Italic’s earrings below.

