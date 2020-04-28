There aren't many opportunities for street style these days — trips outside the house are mostly relegated to grocery shopping and dog walking. But, for polished trendsetter Olivia Palermo, leather leggings and luxe accessories can make a walk around the block into something sophisticated. The New Yorker is no stranger to high-fashion strolls with her white Maltese Mr. Butler, but given the circumstances, her latest look is particularly fun to focus on, in part because it's so different from many of the more casual sweatsuits celebs have favored of late.

On Apr. 19, Palermo left her apartment in Brooklyn in a simple but chic combination of a thick cable-knit sweater by Brunello Cucinelli and J Brand's sleek leather cigarette pants. She topped the look with a neutral-toned coat from Dennis Basso. And, instead of sneakers, Palermo chose a flat monk strap shoe, a style that might traditionally be a choice for the office. If you're feeling like some of your favorite shoes are beginning to grow dusty, Palermo proves that you can opt for fancier footwear right now, especially when you keep styling simple.

Palermo covered her face with oversized sunglasses and a luxe silk scarf from Lescarf worn over her mouth. (Editor's note: CDC guidelines recommend covering the nose and mouth with a cotton fabric when going out in public.). And while her floral Delvaux bag is a limited edition style that is currently unavailable, resell sites like The Real Real have plenty of similar silhouettes from the brand to shop. As for her scarlet red manicure, it's a simple detail that you can easily copy when you have a spare 30 minutes at home.

If you're in the mood to try out an ensemble inspired by Olivia, find pieces to recreate the ensemble below. And if you plan on trying out a similar dressed-up look for a stroll with your pup, then the finishing touch will be a coordinated look like Mr. Butler's matching ensemble. Give your pooch the designer treatment too, perhaps with Marine Serre's dog t-shirt and a Burberry leash because, frankly, why not?

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.