Odessa Young’s Red Dior Beauty Lipstick Is The Key To This Glam (But Minimalist) Look

In a season dominated by bold eyeliner and neon shades, sometimes creating a minimalist glow can be the most impactful move you can make — and Odessa Young’s Dior Beauty makeup look at the HFPA and Hollywood Reporter TIFF Party proves just that. The Assassination Nation actor (and star of the upcoming film, The Giant) attended the star-studded event with a sleek, natural look you'll want to recreate ASAP. And lucky for you, Young's makeup artist Coleen Campbell-Olwell exclusively shared all the details to DIY it at home.

Picking out the focal point was the first mission. "We actually started with choosing the lip color. We decided on a bold fire-engine red shade to keep her look chic and luminous!" explains Campbell-Olwell. "The Rouge Dior Ultra Care Liquid #999 Bloom is the absolute perfect shade of red for that bold and elegant statement lip!"

However, creating the eye-catching lip was actually the very last step in Young's look. To begin, Campbell-Olwell set her sights on skin care. "I first started with the Dior Capture Youth Matte Maximizer Age-Delay Mattifying Serum and the Dior Capture Youth Age-Delay Advanced Creme to hydrate her skin. Then to prep her skin for makeup, I smoothed on the Dior Backstage Face & Body Primer to even out her skin," she says.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

From there, it was time to create the fresh-faced look's base. "I then applied the Dior Forever #1N for that perfect, natural skin. To keep her skin looking shine-free, I applied the Diorskin Mineral Nude Matte #01 Fair with a fluffy brush," Campbell-Olwell explains.

Another pro tip from the artist: Try using multiple face palettes to create a fine-tuned glow. "I swirled on some of the pink shade from the Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette #001 Universal on the apples of her cheeks," she continues. "I added the Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette #002 Glitz with a fluffy brush along the cheekbones, tip of her nose, and her cupid's bow to keep her skin luminous in all the right places."

Exclusive image courtesy of Dior Beauty

Next up were the details. "I filled in her brows with the Diorshow Pump 'N' Brow #021 Chestnut. This effortlessly fills in the brows and gives off the perfect shade!" notes Campbell-Olwell. "I went back with the Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette #002 Glitz to add some highlight close to her inner eye and along the lash line to add dimension."

Exclusive image courtesy of Dior Beauty

Exclusive image courtesy of Dior Beauty

And no look is complete without a coat (or two) of mascara. "I curled her lashes and swept on the Diorshow Pump 'N' Volume HD Mascara #090 Black. The wand on this mascara is a dream to work with because you can grab every single lash for that extra volume," adds Campbell-Olwell.

Armed with this intel, recreating Young's minimalist glam all autumn long will be easy. Below, the Dior Beauty products Campbell-Olwell used to create the natural, glowy look.

Shop The Products