You may be among the thousands currently wrapped up in HBO’s The Undoing, which though a mystery series by definition, subtly touches on fashion by way of character Grace Fraser’s Upper East Side style. You may also know then, that the Australian actor behind the role is also known to stun in the fashion department IRL. But, while best known for her red carpet gowns, Nicole Kidman’s engagement rings deserves their own sartorial call out.

For most, engagement rings are often items that stay with its owners for a lifetime. In the realm of Hollywood, however, it’s not uncommon for celebrities to upgrade their engagement rings, whether at the wedding ceremony or years down the line, sometimes even upgrading more than once (hello, Victoria Beckham). Kidman’s newest diamond just may be one of the best celeb engagement ring upgrades to date.

When the Australian actor married country singer Keith Urban in Sydney in 2006, it was an infinity band of diamonds that Kidman first wore as the materialized symbol of she and her now husband’s shared love. The vintage Cartier ring is where simplicity meets statement. Three large diamonds delicately span the width of Kidman’s finger — not one necessarily more attention-grabbing than the other — each surrounded by smaller diamonds. The ring may have been regarded as untraditional at the time of the couple’s proposal well over a decade ago, but today it remains just as elegant as it does unique.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

After a years-long love affair with her original $50,000 engagement ring, 2016 marks the first appearance of the diamond ring Kidman still wears today in alternation with her original gift. Atop a diamond-lined band, the silver-toned ring features a front-and-center emerald cut diamond — far less subtle than Kidman’s initial infinity band, but no less tasteful. And while much of the talk around the 53-year-old actor's style these days is adjacent to the trench coats and luxe midi dress appearances from The Undoing, a quick scroll through the actor’s Instagram profile ensures she’s still enjoying pairing the jewel with everything from cashmere crew necks to frilly floral tops when hanging with family.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fresh off the heels of wedding season, you may be wracking your mind for jewelry ideas for the big moment in your life. Or perhaps you’re simply looking to upgrade your engagement ring like Kidman and her fellow Hollywood peers. Ahead, find rings like Kidman's, which, whether you’re privy to not-so-minimal infinity bands or breathtaking emerald-cuts, are sure to speak to your heart years down the line.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.