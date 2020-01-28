The concept of "clean" beauty is no longer just a blip on the radar, it's a full-on movement that's impossible to ignore. But the more crowded a space becomes (and this one has become pretty jam-packed, to say the least), the more clutter creeps in that doesn't quite belong. And while yet another brand launch hardly seems like a solution, new skincare brand Cyan promises to be different — because it wants to help clean up the mess that many of its predecessors have left behind. Plus, it'll clear up some space on your bathroom shelf in the process.

Cyan's origin story will likely sound familiar to "clean" beauty fans: Upon becoming pregnant with her first child, ambitious entrepreneur Ali Grace Marquart wanted to rid her skincare routine of toxins. She was also increasingly aware of all the waste than beauty regimens can generate, especially considering she, her husband, and her baby all required different products. There had to be a better way and she was determined to find it, no matter how difficult.

"I knew we were doing something different, so I expected it to be challenging, but I didn't realize just how difficult it would be for suppliers and vendors to break from 'the way it's always been done' and help me create something completely recyclable and without excessive waste," Marquart tells The Zoe Report in an email. "We were able to perfect the formulas relatively quickly, but other elements like packaging and even shipping materials took a great deal more time than I ever expected to find the right partners who could stay true to our values."

The result was worth the wait. Cyan launched on Jan. 28 with two essential, gender-neutral products, a moisturizer and a serum, that are powered by pharmacopeia-grade, ocean-inspired ingredients and packaged responsibly — when you're done with each sleek glass bottle, let Cyan know and they'll send you a shipping label to return it for recycling or reuse. It's all part of the brand's goal to bring everything full circle for the benefit of you and the planet.

As for the formulas, those intend to be equally game-changing. The Pacific Moisturizer, $52, is jam-packed with marine extracts like kelp plus hyaluronic acid, ceramides, calming niacinamide, and vitamins B, C, and E to effectively moisturize, protect, and increase elasticity of the skin (for anyone, at any age). And though Marquart designed the moisturizer to be so multi-beneficial that it can eliminate other skincare steps, she created the Atlantic Serum, $48, for anyone who enjoys the ritual and added goodness of a serum as much as she does.

"I adore serums — even the ritual of using the dropper is really soothing to me for some reason — so I then wanted to develop our second product to be an equally powerful one that could be seamlessly integrated into any routine," Marquart tells TZR.

It's a lightweight balancing serum that combines more marine-based extracts and skin-plumping hyaluronic acid for peak hydration, plus stress-reducing malachite and a root complete common in ancient Chinese medicine. Think of it as a supercharged booster for even better skin, while the moisturizer is your do-it-all morning and night must-have.

As for what's next? While every subsequent launch will certainly be intentional, it's all a bit up in the air. "Our goal is to produce elevated essentials that are multi-functional and meant to be shared, so it is critical for us to continue to develop and grow our community, listen to what they want from us, and then deliver something to them that exceeds expectations," Marquart says.

For now, shop Cyan's first globally conscious skincare launches below.