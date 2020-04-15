Chances are your face is planted in front a digital screen for *hours* a day. And if you ever walk away feeling drained, there's a reason for that: artificial blue light. There have been warnings about its effects on quality of sleep and eye health (yeah, you've seen those blue-light glasses), but more recently — due to the fact that it penetrates skin deeper than UVA/UVB rays and can cause fine lines, discoloration, dullness and overall damage — blue light's become a serious concern for skin. Luckily, new beauty brand Goodhabit launches May 6 and is putting out four products that not only shield from blue light, but promise to reverse damage already done, too.

The way skincare products traditionally handle blue light is by loading formulas with antioxidants that combat oxidative stress (aka what leads to fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and loss of elasticity). However, for Mariya Nurislamova, founder of Goodhabit (and Scentbird co-founder) that wasn't enough.

"We wanted to take a more comprehensive approach and create a blend that simultaneously stopped future damage, while reversing all types of past damage (not just oxidative stress)," says Nurislamova in an email to The Zoe Report. It does this through what the brand has termed BLU5 technology, which is found in every product.

Courtesy of Goodhabit Courtesy of Goodhabit

What that consists of is a proprietary blend of ingredients that works to reverse damage, while a buzzy active stops damage from happening in the first place. "The hero of our BLU5 tech is a marine active extract sourced from the cold, deep waters off the coast of Greenland," Goodhabit's Vice President of Product Development, Jeniece Trizzino, tells TZR in an email. "Rich in proteins and polysaccharides, plants and microorganisms produce this extract to create a protective film around themselves." And though you aren't a sea creature, when you apply Goodhabit products to your skin, it forms the same protective layer to filter and neutralize blue light.

The brand's launch isn't just a single blue-light defeating product, though — it's an entire skincare regime. The Clean Scene Micellar Gel ($38) wipes away makeup and dirt with encapsulated hyaluronic acid beads, while the Texture Magic Exfoliating Toner ($66) is an AHA/BHA/PHA toner with a balanced pH of 3.7.

Courtesy of Goodhabit Courtesy of Goodhabit

Hydrate, protect, and plump skin with the Glow Potion Oil Serum ($80) made with antioxidant rich oils, and lock in all that moisture with Water Jelly Dew Cream ($55) formulated with 20 percent humectants (what holds moisture to the skin's surface). And just as important as what goes in the products is what Goodhabit leaves out: alcohol, phthalates, animal-derived ingredients, petroleum, and synthetic scents, colors, diluents, solvents, and stabilizers.

While Rescue Me is a collection and works as such, each product is more than able to stand alone, as well. All four products will be available exclusively on Goodhabitskin.com, with pre-sale starting April 15 (and 20 percent of proceeds from pre-order sales going to Food Bank NYC's COVID-19 Emergency Response Program) and the products officially dropping on May 6.