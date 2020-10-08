Vinegar may already be a staple in your pantry and wellness rituals (shoutout to ACV), and it may have even made its way into your beauty routine thanks to hair rinses. But this buzzy ingredient holds far more uses, including when it comes to your skin. Just launched in the U.S., beauty brand 107 is straddling the line between inner and outer beauty with its products infused with a special type of vinegar, one that takes at least seven years to ferment.

The vinegar hails from HANEGA, one of Korea's oldest and largest aged vinegar breweries, and is derived from wheat and three different types of rice. It takes at least seven years to age, though some of the batches ferment for up to 30. Longer fermentation periods means that more good bacteria can accumulate in the batch, which translates to more benefits for your skin.

This major process results in the common thread among all of 107's products. The line, which is now available in the U.S., features six "outer wellness" products and two "inner wellness" ones on its site, and each formula features the brand's star ingredient.

While vinegar is hailed for its gut-boosting properties, it can have a positive effect on your skin, too. According to 107, the vinegar's concentration of postbiotics comes with many benefits, including nourishing your face and increasing hydration. But what are postbiotics?

A study published in the International Journal of Molecular Science defines them as "bioactive compounds produced by food-grade microorganisms during a fermentation process," and they're related to the more mainstream pre- and probiotics. While these are usually spoken in terms of gut health, mixed with other well-known skincare components, they can go even further.

To help you visualize how each vinegar-infused product works in terms of your skin, the brand breaks it down into a suggested skincare routine, which starts with its Chaga Jelly Low pH Cleanser ($22). Its active ingredients — chaga mushroom extract and green tea leaves — work to not only cleanse, but help balance the pH levels of the complexion.

Once you've washed, 107 recommends the $35 Micro Drizzle Hydro Toner, a powerful combination of three different types of hyaluronic acid. This is followed by another hydration boost — 107's $6 cellulose sheet masks. Adorably referred to as "Cuddles," they come in two variations, avocado and squalane, both of which are ideal for implementing extra moisture.

Step four is a serum, but not your usual blob of jelly. 107's Dewy Glow Serum Mist ($58) is a spray that gently forms a protective film on your skin in preparation for its $48 Everyday Plump Hydro Cream, a moisturizer containing things like hydrating moroheiya leaf ferment filtrate and antioxidant-heavy beta-glucan that complement the rest of this vinegar-happy line.

Implement this fermented powerhouse into your own beauty routine and browse the full collection from 107, ahead.

